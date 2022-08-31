The third games of the season in Athens-Limestone features every single team but West Limestone leaving the county and hitting the road.
West Limestone, who is currently the only undefeated team in Athens-Limestone, hosts their third straight home game versus the Deshler Tigers in their regional opener.
The other seven schools covered at the Varsity level in Athens-Limestone – Athens, Ardmore, Clements, East Limestone, Elkmont, and Tanner are all leaving the county for pivotal matchups.
Athens goes to Decatur, Ardmore plays at Brewer, Clements travels to Lauderdale County, East Limestone is at Fairview, Elkmont goes to Phil Campbell, Tanner is at Tharptown and James Clemens goes up versus their rival in Bob Jones.
Additionally, James Clemens, geographically located in Limestone County but playing their home games at Madison City Schools Stadium, hosts Bob Jones in their annual cross-town rivalry game.
Athens at Decatur
The Golden Eagles will travel to Decatur to take on the Red Raiders in the opening of regional competition.
Athens won their first game over East Limestone and lost their second to Bob Jones.
Decatur won their first game over Mae Jemison and won their second to Austin and now have a 2-0 record.
Athens is looking to bounce back from their loss to Bob Jones, where they gained some momentum in the second half by scoring 21 points thanks to touchdowns by Larry Howard, Brogan Gross and Jay’Shon Ridgle.
Ardmore at Brewer
The Tigers begin their regional competition, and are looking to get into the winner’s column this weekend when they travel to Brewer.
Ardmore has fallen short in their first two contests to West Limestone and West Morgan, traveling to the former and hosting the latter.
Brewer is 1-1 on the season following their games versus Hanceville (win) and Arab (loss).
Clements at Lauderdale Co.
The Colts are looking to bounce back following their loss to county rival West Limestone.
They will travel to take on Lauderdale County in their second road game in a row.
While they lost in the second week, they defeated Holly Pond at home to give them a 1-1 record on the season.
Lauderdale Co. is also 1-1 on the season, with a win versus Tanner opening week and a loss coming versus Rogers in the next week of the season.
East Limestone at Fairview
The Indians travel to Cullman County to take on Fairview in a regional matchup in Classification 5A.
East Limestone is 1-1 on the season following thier opening week loss to Athens and their second week win over Central Florence.
Fairview is 1-1 on the season following their large victory over Columbia and their one-touchdown loss to Priceville.
Elkmont at Phil CampbellThe Red Devils won their first game of the season – and in 665 days – when they defeated Brindlee Mountain on the road last week.
Now, they take on Phil Campbell in a second straight road matchup for Elkmont.
Elkmont is 1-1 on the year following their opening week loss to a visiting Sheffield team before defeating Brindlee Mountain in the second week.
Phil Campbell is 2-0 on the season following their wins over Hackleburg in the opening week and Lamar County last week.
The game is taking place on Thursday.
Tanner at TharptownThe Rattlers travel to Tharptown carrying momentum after scoring 61 points the previous week versus Mae Jemison.
Tanner is 1-1 on the season after defeating Mae Jemison last week and falling short to Lauderdale County the opening week.
For Tharptown, they are 1-1 on the season following their victory over Shoals Christian the opening week and their loss the following week to Phillips.
West Limestone vs. Deshler
The West Wildcats are hosting their third straight game from James Kennemer Stadium, winning the first two matchups.
They defeated two county rivals on the way to their 2-0 record – Ardmore the opening week and Clements the following week.
Deshler is also 2-0 after defeating Madison Academy and Russellville.
JC vs. Bob Jones
James Clemens is also looking to get into the win column versus their cross-town rival in the Bob Jones Patriots.
They have faced some tough competition playing Gardendale and Mountain Brook.
Bob Jones is 1-1 on the season following their victory over Athens last week and their loss to Muscle Shoals in the opening week.
James Clemens and Bob Jones share Madison City Schools Stadium.
Games on all schools will be provided online at enewscourier.com and in upcoming print editions of The News Courier.
All games take place at 7 p.m. on either Thursday or Friday unless a different time is indicated in the article.
