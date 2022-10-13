This week features a few teams who have their playoff hopes in the balance, while each team in Athens-Limestone continues to prepare as 1, 2, or 3 games remain for each of them.
With Elkmont on a bye and Athens, Clements, East, Tanner and West hitting the road, that leaves Ardmore as the only home team this weekend.
Here is a look at what’s to come for each of them.
Ardmore Tigers Home vs. Russellville
Ardmore sits at 3-4 on the season with a shot to make the playoff and end up with a winning record, or at least a .500 record.
Currently 4th in their region, every game counts for the Tigers.
This week, they face a formidable foe in the Russellville Golden Tigers in what Ardmore coach, Jonathan Snider calls a traditional powerhouse of northern Alabama football.
“Russellville is a tradition-rich program,” Snider said. “They have been at the top of football in north Alabama, and that is no different this year than any other year.”
Furthermore, Snider’s father and Russellville head coach John Ritter’s father used to coach against one another at Lexington and Lauderdale Co., respectively.
“It is sort of neat we get to rekindle that,” Snider said.
Athens Golden Eagles Road at Columbia
Athens may be out of playoff contention, but don’t tell that to their team, who continues to work hard to strive towards their remaining goals in 2022.
Athens is 2-5 on the season with three games remaining, a shot to go .500 on the year.
That, along with the ever-longing desire to push towards being better than the day before, continue to motivate the Golden Eagles.
“We have just been working on us. We have done a lot of Athens vs. Athens this week,” Gross said. “It has been a good week. It says a lot about our kids that it is Fall Break, we are out of playoff contention and our kids are going out there playing with enthusiasm.”
With their game against Columbia this week, they look to end their regional play on a strong note before moving on to Fort Payne and Russellville out of region.
Clements Colts Road at Colbert Co.
The Colts are fresh off their county rivalry win – and regional win – over the Elkmont Red Devils, winning by a final score of 46-18.
It was their second win on the season, as their next game comes against 3-4 Colbert County.
They also currently sit at 6th in the region.
However, a win over Colbert County would put them both at 2-3 in the region, with the Colts owning the tiebreaker.
The Colts’ final game on the season comes against Phil Campbell, also neck-and-neck with Clements, and could wind up being a huge game with high playoff implications.
East Limestone Indians Road at West Point
East Limestone is hitting the road following their home win over Lawrence County, a game where they dominated from start to finish.
“Guys were flying around, putting their hat on people, and those are things that will carry over to Fall Break,” head coach Clint Woodfin said following the victory.
They travel to West Point, where fellow Limestone team Ardmore traveled to last weekend, with West Point winning the game 21-0.
With East and Ardmore set to face each other last game of the season, the Indians’ game with West Point could be a good gauge of what to expect when the two schools meet themselves.
East has to win their remaining two region games against West Point and the Tigers to have a shot at the playoffs. Their last game of the year is vs. Mae Jemison.
Elkmont Red Devils Bye week
Despite the Red Devils being on a bye week, head coach Chris Bunio provided an update on their week and what he thinks about their progress.
“Our guys have improved tremendously throughout the year. I was watching film of them from the spring game, and watching film of them from then compared to last week, it is a different football team.”
Elkmont’s next game is also against Colbert County, just next Friday.
Tanner Rattlers Road at Red Bay
The Rattlers head to Red Bay, Ala. with their playoff hopes still intact.
Coach Oscar Bonds knows what his group is capable of, as they have shown signs of great offensive and defensive ability at multiple times this season.
However, Bonds also says his team has caught the injury bug, which has not helped the situation.
Tanner, due to a scheduling situation, will be playing their final game of the season when they take on the Tigers.
The 4-4 Rattlers’ most recent outing came against Lexington, with Lexington winning the game by a final score of 52-20.
With Tanner possessing talented players on both sides of the ball, defeating the 5-2 Red Bay football team is not out of reach.
However, it also won’t be easy, as Red Bay is fighting for their own playoff hopes at 4th in their region for the 2A classification.
With Tanner sitting at 5th in the region, the implications for this game are high.
West Limestone Wildcats Road at C. Florence
The Wildcats are also in the middle of meaningful football, as it is win or go home for them. Their final two games are against regional opponents Central Florence and Rogers.
If West handles business in these two road games, they will be putting themselves in a good position.
However, head coach Shelby Davis knows he has a good game on his hands against Central Florence.
Part of what the challenge will be is their efficient operation of their offense, known as the Wing-T.
“They run it well as anybody,” Davis said.
West Limestone sits at 5-3 on the season and is currently 6th in their regional standings for the 4A classification, with Central Florence currently sitting at a 3-4 record and 5th in the standings. The implications are very large in this game.
Furthermore, a West win would add even higher implications the following week, on the road against the Rogers Pirates, currently 4th in the region. West has regional wins over Wilson and East Lawrence, while also having three rivalry wins in Ardmore, Clements and East Limestone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.