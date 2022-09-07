Athens-Limestone enters a huge week of regional competition, as many teams return home and others make their first road trup of the season.
Each team is entering game 2 of the region.
Ardmore vs. Lawrence Co.
The Tigers (2-1) picked up a win in the ever-so-important first game of the region over the Brewer Patriots.
To make things better for the Tigers, it was a road victory as well, and the Tigers return home.
Opening up a with a regional win in a turning point of the season is something Snider fully understands the importance of.
“It was a really big win in more ways than just being the first region win,” Snider said.
“It was a much-needed victory for our program. I am super proud of our kids and coaches for not allowing the previous week against West Morgan to sort of be lingering. We forgot about it, moved forward, rolled up our sleeves and went to work.”
Now, Ardmore is hosting Lawrence County in their second regional game of the season.
Lawrence County is 1-2 on the season with a win over Danville 24-6 and losses to Guntersville 55-0 and Russellville 49-0.
Athens vs. Muscle Shoals
The Golden Eagles (1-2) lost their regional opener to Decatur High 26-14 in a road game.
They return home this week to take on Muscle Shoals in their second regional competition.
Despite their 1-2 record, head coach Cody Gross knows they are better than what their Ws and Ls currently show.
“I think we are actually improving. The record doesn’t show it, but the record doesn’t always tell the truth,” he said. “I believe we are a better football team than we were two weeks ago.”
Muscle Shoals is 3-0 on the season with victories over Bob Jones 31-7, Florence 44-28 and Columbia 68-0.
Clements at Mars Hill
The Colts (1-2) lost their second road game of the season to Lauderdale County by a final score of 49-6.
They are in game 3 of a 3-game road stretch as they travel to Mars Hill Bible School in Florence.
Despite the tough schedule of three away games in a row, coach Michael Parker understands the importance of a team hitting its stride in the middle of the season.
“That is the reason we are taking this week to work on us. We are really focused on getting us better this week, and if we can do that, I think we can be in the mix of our region,” he said. “No one said it was going to be easy. If it was easy, everyone would do it. It takes an elite person to come out and grind everyday to get better. We just have to figure things out.
Mars Hill is 2-1 on the season, with their only loss coming in week 1 to Cullman 13-10. They followed this up with two wins over Brooks 66-35 and Colbert Heights 56-6.
East Limestone vs. Brewer
The Indians (1-2) lost their regional opener in a road game versus Fairview 42-14.
They also return home this week, when they host Brewer in game 2 of their regional competition. Brewer lost to Limestone-counterpart Ardmore last week.
The Patriots (1-2), in addition to their loss to Ardmore, have a loss to Arab 35-0 and a win over Hanceville 20-13.
Elkmont vs. Lauderdale Co.
Elkmont (1-2) is coming off a 58-20 loss in their regional opener in a road game vs. Phil Campbell.
Head coach Chris Bunio is impressed with how they improve in the second half of each game.
“I really appreciate their resiliency and their ability to not give up. They have really responded well in the second half of every game we have played. I am proud of the guys in terms of their attitude and work ethic. Those things are really going to help us build a program.”
This week, they host a Lauderdale Co. (2-1) team that has already played two Limestone schools in Tanner and Clements, defeating the Rattlers 54-30 and the Colts 49-6.
They have a loss to Rogers 24-13.
Tanner vs. Falkville
Tanner also had a road regional game for their third game of the season, traveling to take on Tharptown, where the Rattlers would prevail 63-0.
Head coach Oscar Bonds believes if they can hold their opponents to 14 points or fewer every game, they have a chance to win against anybody, especially with the way their offense is playing.
“The biggest key is they came off the ball on defense,” Bonds said. “We flew around to the ball. (Also) we are playing great on offense.”
He also took the time to thank his coaches.
“I want to mention my offensive coordinator Wesley Walker. He does a great job getting these guys prepared each week. I also want to recognize all my coaches who come in every day and put in the work.”
Tanner (2-1) now hosts Falkville in their second game of regional competition and their first one at home.
Falkville (2-1) has wins over Danville 41-15 and Sheffield 32-7. Their only loss on the season comes in week 1 to Vinemont 46-40.
West Limestone at Brooks
West Limestone took their first loss of the season this past Friday, when regional foe Deshler traveled to James Kennemer Stadium and won 50-17.
Despite the loss, head coach Shelby Davis is still confident in the group he has and the potential they possess.
“The score was no reflection of what the game was really like. We watched film and all that, and it is stuff we can fix, which is the good news,” Davis said. “We just got to come together. I told the guys that when you go through tough times like we did Friday night, you either come apart or you come together. I think this group is going to come together and respond in a positive way. Everybody was here yesterday and we had a good practice. It was a physical practice.”
Now, the Wildcats (2-1) make their first trip away from home to take on the Brooks Lions in their second regional game.
Brooks (1-2) defeated Colbert County in week 1 by a final score of 48-0.
Their past two weeks have been losses to Mars Hill 64-35 and to West Morgan 53-7.
James Clemens vs. Bob Jones
In the continuation of Madison City’s rivalry, the Jets of JC and Patriots of Bob Jones squared off last Friday, with Bob Jones winning the game by a final score of 26-19.
JC (0-3) takes on Huntsville in a road game this week while Bob Jones (2-1) takes on Grissom in a home game this week.
Other pivotal games in north Alabama
Decatur (3-0) vs.
Cullman (2-1)
Russellville (1-2) at
West Point (1-2)
West Morgan (3-0) at
Central Florence (1-1)
James Clemens (0-3) at
Huntsville (1-1)
Bob Jones (2-1) vs.
Grissom (1-2)
Florence (1-2) vs.
Austin (1-2)
Guntersville (3-0) at
Douglas (2-1)
Buckhorn (1-2) at
Hazel Green (2-1)
