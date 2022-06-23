Chloe Ruble is the 2021-2022 Athens-Limestone girls golfer of the year after a successful season for Lindsay Lane Christian Academy.
She was a large factor in helping make school history by making the state competition for girls golf.
The News Courier interviews Ruble about the growth of woman’s golf, the physical, mental and spiritual aspect of golf and about her time at Lindsay Lane Christian Academy.
Chloe Ruble
Q: What will you remember most about your success from the 2021-2022 season?
A: Going to State as a team meant a lot knowing that we were making school history. The year before, the weather kept us from playing some tournaments. But, this year we were able to not only get all of our regular season matches in, but also continue into the post season.
Q: How does golf help you both physically and mentally?
A: Physically, walking with a 20lb bag as well as hitting lots of balls at the driving range builds muscle and endurance. Mentally, it teaches perseverance and self control.
The peace and calm being outside surrounded in God’s masterpiece makes it almost like therapy.
Q1: How has women’s golf grown in your lifetime?
Q2: At what age did start playing golf?
A: When I was young, I would play with my dad once or twice a year, but started playing regularly in seventh grade. Over the past few years the opportunities for upcoming golfers has increased. For the female professionals, they are starting to get more coverage and respect.
Q: What do you love about golf? Also, did you ever try any other sports than just golf?
A: Golf will always give you challenges each and every round allowing a wide variety of skill and even creativity to compete at the highest levels. The pressure that each individual golfer carries knowing they are responsible for their round creates a competitive atmosphere like no other. I played basketball in middle school and volleyball for eight years.
This is the fourth of 22 profiles to be featured in The News Courier as part of the 2021-2022 players of the year for the Athens-Limestone Area.
Previous athletes include Dylan Patrick (boys basketball), Anna Carder (softball) and Lily Hosmer (girls soccer).
This story is part of three profiles featured in The News Courier in recognition of the 50th anniversary of Title IX.
More profiles will be featured in the next edition of The News Courier as well as online at enewscourier.com.
