Addison Tiemann of Ardmore High School is The News Courier’s 2021-2022 girls runner of the year for Athens-Limestone after representing the Tigers with great showings at all of her events.
The News Courier interviewed Tiemann about what she enjoys about running, who her role models are and what her fondest memory running for Ardmore High has been.
Addison Tiemann
Q: What is it about running that you enjoy so much?
A: I have always loved competition, so I would have to say my favorite part of running is the competition.
Q: How has your experience at Ardmore been, both in and out of sports?
A: My experience at ardmore has been great!
I have an amazing coach who has taught me so much and I love the students and teachers there.
Q: Who do you look up to in the sports world?
A: Someone I look up to in the sports world is a girl named Presley Miles, because I want to be as successful as she was when she ran in high school.
Q: What’s a good memory you have of High School running?
A: A good memory I have of running is when I got 4th place at state in cross country and won a medal.
Tiemann was a participant in multiple events for Ardmore High School in both track and cross country.
This is profile No. 14 for The News Courier’s player of the year in Athens-Limestone for the 2021-2022 sports season.
Still to come are profiles on Fortune Wheeler (football), Abigail Mason (girls bowling), Jacey King (cheer), Athens E-Sports, Manuel Felipe (boys soccer), Jayden Green (band), Alex Killen (boys tennis) and Punarvi Mandadapu (girls tennis).
Congratulations to Addison on a successful season.
