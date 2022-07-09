Alex Killen of Athens High School is The News Courier’s boys tennis player of the year and now has lofty goals for what is in store for his future.
After a 2021-2022 with impressive showings, Killen ends his season by interviewing via text with The News Courier about what he enjoys about tennis, who he looks up to, what he wants to accomplish next and those who have helped him out along the way.
Alex Killen
Q: How has your time in Athens been impacted by tennis?
A: Tennis has allowed me to make lots of new friends I otherwise would never had made during my time at Athens.
Q: What is it about the sport that you love?
A: I just love how fun it is to play and that it is a great way to get some exercise!
Q: What tennis athletes and non-tennis athletes do you look up to?
A: I have always looked up to Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the tennis world. I always looked up to my grandfather, Larry Hicks, as a role model in my personal life.
Q: Do you have goals to play in college, and past that?
A: No I don’t have any plans to continue playing in college. I still plan on continue playing tennis as an exercise, though.
Q: Who has helped develop you into the tennis player you are today?
A: There have been many people who have helped me develop into the tennis player I am today. My coaches, Brandi Mellgren and Stephany Ruanu, as well as my doubles partners, Jonah Blackwood and Jake Collins, always pushed me to be the best player I could be.
This is profile No. 17 of 22 to be featured in The News Courier for player of the year in Athens Limestone.
The remaining profiles to be featured in The News Courier for players of the year in 2021-2022 include Jacey King of Athens (cheer), Abigail Mason of East Limestone (girls bowling), Punarvi Mandadapu of James Clemens (girls tennis), Jayden Green of East Limestone (band) and the members of the Athens E-Sports team.
Congratulations to Alex Killen and all of the winners of player of the year for Athens-Limestone featured in The News Courier.
