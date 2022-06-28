Bryant Story is the 2021-2022 boys bowler of the year after a career that saw him win a state title and sign a scholarship to continue his passion at The University of Mobile.
Story is arguably the most accomplished boys bowler to be a part of the East Limestone team.
The News Courier held a phone interview with Story to hear his story.
Bryant Story
Story has loved bowling ever since the first time he picked up a bowling ball, and has other hobbies he enjoys as well.
Being much more than just a bowler, Story is also a great student, a lover of the game of chess and a hard worker in everything he tries to do in life.
When asked what one of his crowning accomplishments is during his East Limestone bowling career was not only winning state a couple years prior, but also saying “I got to be the captain this season,” highlighting how much of an “honor” it was.
The highest score he has ever posted is a 258, with 300 being a perfect game in the world of bowling.
However, he is always looking for ways to get better.
“I got some ideas of what I need to change,” he said.
According to Story, he got into bowling once learning East had a team and being encouraged by his mother to try out.
This turned out to be a great decision, as he worked on his craft at East Limestone so well he is now destined for The University of Mobile on his bowling scholarship. He is ready for what is sure to be a jump in talent, competition and workload.
“It is going to be more difficult with college bowling than it has been with high school bowling,” he said.
Story is what is referred to in bowling as a “one-hander,” rather than using two hands to spin the bowling ball like many professional and amateur bowlers choose to do.
As far as “one-handers” goes, he considers professional bowlers E.J. Tackett and Darren Tang as “newer guys I look up to.”
Story also has a special type of form he uses as a one-hander in order to get the desired spin on the ball.
As to what makes bowling different than other sports, Story said “Bowling is more technical (of a sport). Baseball and basketball are more for the fastest guy or the tallest guy. Bowling is much more of a mental game. You combine the mental side of the game with the physical part.”
His life is not all work, though. He is able to recreationally bowl with his friends, working on his craft while also having fun at the same time.
Additionally, he has other hobbies, such as starting the chess club at East Limestone.
While he does not have as much time for chess as he used to, he still hopes for the continuation of the club following his departure from East Limestone for college.
Story also took the time to thank his coaches, parents and others who have impacted his life during his journey to receiving a scholarship.
This is profile No. 8 of 22 in The News Courier.
