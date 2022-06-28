Claire Martin is the 2021-2022 girls swimmer of the year for The News Courier after a successful career at both Athens High School and for the Athens Gators Swim Team, and is now headed to Auburn University to further her education as she aspires to be a veterinarian.
The News Courier interviewed Martin to hear her perspective over her time swimming both for the high school and the Gators, her future at Auburn University and how women’s sports has grown over her lifetime.
Claire Martin
Q: What got you into swimming in the first place?
A: My two older sisters swam, so my parents encouraged me to join the swim team to see how I liked it. I fell in love with the sport and continued to swim for the next eleven years.
Q: What other sports have you played, either at Athens or before high school?
A: I began swimming at the age of seven for Athens City Rec League. As a young child I also played soccer and Upward basketball. For ten years I put all my athletic efforts towards swim.
When I was a junior, Athens High School needed more girls to make the girls tennis team. I decided to try out and absolutely loved tennis. I played my junior and senior years of high school.
Q: What is it about swimming that makes it different from other sports?
A: Swimming is different because it’s not the “mainstream” sport, especially in Alabama. Most people would think it’s more of an individual sport rather than a team sport, but it’s actually both. You push yourself to make new personal records, but when it comes to relays you push your teammates to perform the best they can and edge out the other relay teams.
Q: Who are some people that have helped you get to where you are today?
A: There are many people who have shaped my life and my swimming career. I wouldn’t be where I am today without the unconditional love and support I receive from my parents and the rest of my family. I wouldn’t have been able to reach my goals I had for my swim career if my coach Robin Holland and Coach Anna Underwood didn’t push me to the best of my ability.
Q: How has women’s swimming grown locally and nationally? Has it grown along with other women’s sports?
A: It’s hard for women’s swimming to grow locally when we are limited when it comes to swimming facilities. Missy Franklin and Katie Ledecky among other amazing swimmers have helped make Women’s swimming a more recognizable sport
Q: What’s next for your future?
A: My next stop is Auburn University where I will pursue a degree in Animal Science, and hopefully attend Veterinary school. Even though I’m not swimming for a college team I intend on swimming for exercise
Martin is the 7th player of the year profile to be featured in The News Courier, as all 22 athletes will have profiles featured on their success, athleticism and intelligence.
Congratulations to Martin on achieving her goals and moving on to Auburn to further her education and set herself up for her future.
