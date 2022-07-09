Fortune Wheeler is The News Courier’s football player of the year after a breakout season where he put people on notice for his ability at the running back position.
The News Courier conducted a phone interview to talk to Wheeler about his breakout year, what’s next for him and the adjustment of playing for a new offense.
Fortune Wheeler
Wheeler remarks about putting people on notice with his talent, after coming onto the radar his junior year alongside fellow running back, Jordan Gardner.
Both Wheeler and Gardner battled injuries all year, but both proved how talented they are even when 80 percent healthy.
“I think I did pretty well last year. I think it was pretty unexpected,” he said. “I wasn’t, like, a key starter going into the season, and I just surprised everybody. After the Lee game, it is when it all started rolling and I became a key starter.”
Wheeler is going to be part of a new offense for his senior year, under the leadership of new head football coach Clint Woodfin.
However, he said he is open to the new ways he is going to be implemented into the offense, and is approaching his new head coach with an open mind.
He also has high hopes for his performance on the field and wants his team to make a playoff push.
“All three years, we have not made it past the first round. I really want to make it past the first round of the playoffs. That is a big goal of mine,” he said. “What (Coach Woodfin) is putting in offensively, I like it. I am not a difficult person; I try to be easy with everybody, so I am putting my faith in him to use me and the team to the best of our abilities.”
Wheeler considers himself beyond the description of a normal running back, but more of a “wide-back,” where he can be just as valuable in the passing game as he can in the running game.
This is the new and modern way of the running back, especially in the NFL.
For Wheeler, players like Alvin Kamara, Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey define this new wave for the position.
“They’re not running backs from back in time, how they are big and bulky,” he said. “Samuel reclassified his position as a ‘wide-back,’ and that’s what I am, a wide-back. I can play running back, I can play wide receiver.”
He is also starting to gather interest from colleges to play at the next level.
This summer and back in the spring ‘22 semester, he has gone on visits to places such as Mercer, UT-Chattanooga, Alabama A&M and Lindsey Wilson.
“Back in February, I went to Mercer. They were friendly and the campus was real nice. Then, I went on a visit to Alabama A&M for the Jackson State game on their homecoming. It was packed deep. It was a different element. I went to Chattanooga in March. Going up there is like being back at East Limestone, because we have three of our guys that have graduated up there playing football. Couple weeks ago, me and my coaches went up to Lindsey Wilson. They welcomed me with open arms and are a good program; it’s super nice up there. ”
While Wheeler has many of his good friends on the football team, he is not all football all the time, but makes time for other activities.
This includes with his football friends and non-football friends.
“Most of my friends are my teammates, but I have some other friends who don’t play football,” he said. “I am kind of like a nerd. If I am not playing video games, I am out eating with my friends, swimming or out fishing.”
While he is laid back, he is also appreciative of those who have helped him get to this point, where he is being looked on favorably by colleges and performing well on the gridiron playing the sport he loves most, from his family to coaches.
His mom was mentioned first.
“I will start off with no. 1, my mom. She works hard and she helps me out.”
Then, he mentioned coaches who have helped him with the recruiting process.
“People like my coaches said they would take me to Kentucky (for Lindsey Wilson) and, you know, Kentucky is a far drive. They didn’t ask any questions.”
However, his position coach has maybe impacted his life as much as anyone on the East staff.
“Coach Blake (Tucker), he has been a major, major mentor to me since I started playing on Varsity. I think he graduated from East Limestone in ‘14 or ‘15 and he played running back. He’s always coaching you up to the best he can. If I had to talk to somebody coming to East Limestone and they asked about Coach Blake, I would say ‘you listen to him, and you’re going to be good.’ He was always good about, if I mess up, pulling me to the tent and showing me the play and being like ‘do this next time, because the other team is doing this when you run or cut this way or that way.’ Actually, he did that in a game last year and the next play I scored a touchdown.”
For his senior year, while he wants success for himself and the team on the football field, nothing will replace the love he has for the game and for his teammates. He says it is “irreplaceable” the experiences he gets to have with the team.
“I love the game of football. It is fun and most definitely fun playing with your friends, like, the people you grew up with. I think East Limestone is a good place to be.”
This is profile No. 16 of 22 to be featured in The News Courier for player of the year in Athens Limestone.
The remaining profiles will feature Jacey King (cheer), Jayden Green (band), Punarvi Mandadapu (girls tennis), Abigail Mason (girls bowling) and Athens E-Sports.
Congratulations to Wheeler on his success from the 2021 football season.
