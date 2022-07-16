Jacey King is The News Courier's Athens-Limestone Cheerleader of the Year following a senior season that resulted in a cheer scholarship to UAB.
King is described as a very outspoken leader by head cheer coach Nicole Stockman, who interviewed with The News Courier following King signing to the Blazers.
The News Courier interviews King in a Q&A format to learn more about her time with Athens High Cheer.
Jacey King
Q: What will you remember most about your time with Athens High School Cheer?
A: I will remember the people the most! All my teammates and the bonds that were made and the memories shared.
Q: Coach Nicole Stockman often talked to me about your leadership. What qualities do you think a good leader for a cheer squad should have?
A: I think a good leader of a cheer team should always do the right thing even when no one is looking and be a great role model. I also believe they should step up and take charge in times that the coaches may be busy. Lastly, I believe they should be a person anyone could come to for anything.
Q: What is it about cheer that makes it a unique sport?
A: Cheer is so unique because it takes true determination, integrity, perseverance and trust to be able to give it our all while going through a routine or a game of any kind.
Q: How has cheer impacted your life for the better?
A: Cheer has impacted my life for the better by teaching me how to be a true leader. It has also taught me determination and how to be positive in difficult situations. It has also helped me push myself towards higher goals in life.
Q: What are you looking forward to most about this next step of your life?
A: I am looking forward to a new fresh start and also having new people to get close to on my team.
Coach Stockman, during the scholarship signing to UAB said “This team could be doing horrible, she could say a few words, and all of a sudden it’s like a lightbulb goes off and everyone starts performing better. As far as during practice, if I had to step out, I would come back in and she would already have them starting stretching and starting jumping; she essentially just ran the practice.”
