Jack Bradford’s junior year saw him run by the competition time and time again on his way to setting state records, school records and personal records, and has been named The News Courier’s boys runner of the year for Athens-Limestone.
The state record came during his completion of winning a 1A state championship in the 800M event, where he posted a time of 1 minute, 57 seconds.
It was fitting for an ABS student to be the one to break the record, which was set back in 1984 by another ABS runner: Jeff Harwell, who posted a then-state record time of 1 minute, 59 seconds.
This also means he set school records for Athens Bible School, as well as setting personal records at seemingly every event.
This is a continuation of the growth and success of Athens Bible School’s track & field program for both boys and girls, who also won state titles in Class 1A for discus.
The News Courier interviewed Bradford about his accomplishments, who has helped him along the way and what is next up for his senior year after continuously setting a new bar for himself.
Jack Bradford
Q: How did it feel to accomplish what you did this year?
A: So first, obviously I was excited to achieve new personal records and break my previous times! I ran races I never thought I could run this year and surprised myself. So I’m super excited looking forward to what I can do in my senior year.
Q: What do you enjoy about running? Some people don’t like it. So why do you?
A: My older sister is four years older than me. When she joined the cross country team when she was in seventh grade I started going running with her. Back then I didn’t really enjoy it immediately, it was something I had to learn to love. Running became a space where I could get away from everything else. As weird as it sounds, it was a time I could relax.
Q: How have your coaches and parents helped you along the way?
A: Since before I joined the team, my coaches and family have been the biggest encouragement to keep running. I can always go to them for encouragement to keep going.
Q: What is in store for your future, or what do you hope to achieve going forward?
A: Going forward I hope to continue breaking personal records and encouraging my team through cross country and track! I plan to run in college as well.
Q: How would you describe your experience at ABS?
A: ABS is where I’ve grown up! All my favorite memories and closest friends are there. I’ve been on teams with largely the same people since elementary school. It’s been great and I wouldn’t trade my time Athens Bible School for the world!
