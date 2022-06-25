Luke Davis of Athens Bible School is The News Courier’s Athens-Limestone boys golfer of the year after overcoming multiple obstacles with his physical health to get back on the golf course and succeed.
Davis placed at or near the top in multiple events individually and also as a team for the ABS Trojans.
The News Courier interviewed Davis about multiple topics. However, his pursuit of getting back to playing the sports he loves tells a story of perseverance.
“This time 2 years ago, I was diagnosed with Spondylolisthesis, and it was severe enough the doctors here (In Athens) sent me to Aurora, Colo., for a 6 hour back surgery in Sept. 11, 2020.
In January of 2021, I was cleared to get back on the basketball court and start swinging the golf clubs. It was slow going at first, but with some work, by the end of my freshman year I was back playing the 3 sports I love.
Golf is my favorite and what I hope to pursue in college, but I love that I go to a school where I can play all the things I love and I’m especially thankful to have coaches and teammates who support that.
I’m also excited to see where ABS golf can go. When I started playing school golf we had 2 golfers, and now we have 9, so that’s exciting and encouraging. I’m just doing my best to help lead that team.”
Here is the rest of the interview with Davis and his time as a member of the ABS golf team.
Luke Davis
Q: What has been your best experience about playing golf at Athens Bible School?
A: Getting to play with my friends and go to state for the first time as a team in the history of the Athens Bible School boys golf team.
Q: Who do you look up to in the golf world, and who does your game most closely resemble?
A: Justin Thomas, because of how he plays with power and precision.
Q: What is it about golf that makes it a unique sport, compared to other sports?
A: The game of golf is different from other sports because of how mentally strong you have to be.
Q: What are some goals that you have for yourself in golf?
A: Go to a college that fits me best where I can excel in both golf and academics.
I want to work as hard as I can and try to be the best I can be.
Congratulations to Davis on his achievements in 2021-2022.
