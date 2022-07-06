Manuel Felipe is The News Courier’s 2021-2022 boys soccer player of the year after a career that saw his team win multiple county and area titles, while also individually making a state North/South All-Star game.
The multi-All County member played forward for The Rattlers every season since 8th grade, becoming a staple of the program.
Head coach Matt Smith said that opposing teams “will be happy to know he’s gone” after a career torching northern Alabama with his playing ability.
The News Courier conducted an interview with Felipe and Coach Smith to talk about Felipe’s legacy with Tanner soccer, what’s in store for his future and some of his fondest memories.
Manuel Felipe
Felipe has a Tanner career dating back to the 8th grade. During his career, he has multiple titles in the County Tournament, including their most recent title coming this past season.
He also has been a part of multiple Area Tournament titles, a member of the All-County team multiple times and has been a perennial goal-scorer for multiple seasons now.
“I started in my 8th grade year. I started on JV for about half the season, and then one of my cousins goes up to Coach Matt like ‘Hey, let this guy get a chance on the field.’ Coach Matt listened and ever since then I have been one of his key players,” he said.
Tanner frequently plays up to their competition in the sense of classification level. For example, they have beaten 6A Athens and 5A East Limestone the past few seasons, while also taking on 7A Sparkman and 7A Mountain Brook and soon to face Sparkman again and 7A Bob Jones.
They also play the likes of Mars Hill, who has provided a steady dose of competition, with one of Felipe’s favorite memories from this past season coming against them.
“They had beat us at their house, and then we beat them 3-2 at (home). I felt like we dominated that game.”
Also on his resume is scoring a goal and notching an assist in the North/South All-Star game, a premier showcase for athletes across the state to play on elite teams.
“It was way different than just regular high school teams,” he said. “They picked the best 11th grade players in the state. It was fun and I met a lot of new people.”
Felipe said his favorite player to watch on the professional level is Vinicius Junior, a Brazilian national who plays for the Spanish super team Real Madrid, one of the premier programs in the world.
For his plans after high school, Felipe wants to become a major contributor to his father’s landscaping business, named Felipe Landscaping.
Matt Smith
Coach Matt Smith interviewed with The News Courier about what Felipe has meant the past 5 seasons for Tanner Soccer.
Smith on Felipe’s first Varsity moment
“I thought he was too small his 8th grade year. I couple of my assistants were like ‘Coach, just try him out.’ From that point on – halfway through his 8th grade year – he started from then until the end of his senior year,” Smith said.
Smith on Felipe’s goal-scoring ability
“I think his 8th grade year he ended up scoring about 7 or 8 goals. Every year after that, he scored about 25 goals or better, except for the pandemic year. (That year), we only had 7 games, and he was still on track then, because he had 11 goals in 7 games. That was his 10th grade year and it was hard because we had a really good team that year. However, every year, everybody we played would be like ‘Hey man, when is No. 11 going to graduate?’ He’s one of these guys that started real young and everybody was wondering when he was going to graduate.”
Smith on senior leadership from Felipe
“The players always make the coaches. Ask anybody and they will say I am a senior-led guy. Manuel’s senior group, they did everything. They picked what uniform we wore each game and I met with them after each game,” he said. “These older guys like Manuel would go talk to everyone, even the 7th graders.
Smith also added that Felipe stepped up as a vocal leader for the team, after being described by Smith as the quieter type for most of his career.
He also credits Felipe with helping grow the program into what it is today.
“When I took over, we had 15 or 16 players in the program. Now, going into next year, we will have 48 in the program. We added a middle school program, JV and Varsity. So last year was the first year we were able to do that and next year we will be able to do the same thing. We have the schedules and everything.”
This is profile No. 15 out of 22 to be featured in The News Courier for players of the year in their respective sports in Limestone County.
The remaining profiles for The News Courier include Fortune Wheeler (football), Abigail Mason (girls bowling), Jacey King (Cheer), Jayden Green (band), the Athens High E-Sports team, Alex Killen (boys tennis) and Punarvi Mandadapu (girls tennis).
These remaining profiles will be featured in upcoming print and online editions of The News Courier, and the 15 profiles already featured can also been seen online and in print.
Congratulations to Felipe and the rest of the player of the year award recipients.
