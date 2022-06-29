Ray Anderson is The News Courier’s 2021-2022 Athens-Limestone baseball player of the year after spending his junior season as the ace of a Lindsay Lane pitching staff that helped the Lions reach the state title game.
The News Courier conducted a phone interview with Anderson and also received a statement from his head coach, Charles Morrison.
Ray AndersonAnderson has had the opportunity to play alongside some of his best friends for years now, and says he has cherished each moment.
With him being a junior this past season, he is seeing many of his friends who were seniors move on to the next level of their lives in college.
“I have played with my best friends my whole life it feels like,” he said.
However, he acknowledges the opportunity to not only step up as a leader but also to make new relationships with younger teammates, while also nurturing the current relationships he has with the rest of the upcoming seniors.
“We went from 8th grade to freshman to now competing for championships,” Anderson said. “Now, we can win state championships. We have a very talented younger group. We have a fun time while winning.”
While Anderson grew up a big Braves fan, he also is a big fan of baseball in general and has a few individuals he specifically look up to.
One is Max Scherzer, one of the aces on the New York Mets pitching staff and one of the best pitchers of the modern era.
According to Anderson, he likes how Scherzer “conducts himself on the mound.”
Then, there is Clayton Kershaw, long time ace of the L.A. Dodgers, who Anderson describes as having “pin point accuracy” and great mechanics.
Then, former Braves star Freddie Freeman is another athlete Anderson has always enjoyed watching play.
Now, after bringing home a red map and receiving first team All State honors, Anderson’s next goal is bringing home a blue map.
Additionally, Anderson had multiple people he wanted to thank for helping him get to this point.
This includes his parents, Coach Morrison, his travel ball coach Injomar Juliana and his pitching coach Rob Hammel.
Morrison also recognizes the talent and work ethic Anderson possess and wants to do his part in making sure Anderson continues to grow as a person and a player.
He sent The News Courier a statement about what Anderson has meant to him and to his team.
Charles Morrison
“Ray had a phenomenal junior season and was a dominant force on the mound. Our team played with a high level of confidence in all his outings as we knew he would hold the opponents to a low run total giving us a great opportunity to win. I am very proud of Ray and believe he is very deserving of this recognition.”
Congratulations to Anderson on winning the baseball player of the year.
