Riley Carwile of East Limestone is the Athens-Limestone 2021-2022 volleyball player of the year for The News Courier after a dominant season which saw the Lady Indians make it all the way to the state title game after going on a historic run.
The News Courier interviewed Carwile about her experiences with East Limestone volleyball, people who greatly impacted her life (including two in particular) and what is in store for her future for volleyball and school.
Riley Carwile
Q: What do you remember most about your team’s run in the state playoffs this past season?
A: The thing I remember about our run in the state playoffs is beating Madison Academy and Providence Christian. We were not picked to win either one of these games and I think that gave us a lot of motivation when we played them. We were really competitive so I knew that we wanted it, and when we needed to be ready, we stepped up.
Q: How has volleyball positively impacted your life and experience at East Limestone?
A: Volleyball has given me many friendships, life lessons and memories I will remember forever. I have learned so much through the sport of volleyball and it has helped shaped into who I am today. A big part of that is our coaches. They create a great atmosphere for us.
Q: In your experience how competitive is the northern part of the state at high school Volleyball?
A: In our experience the northern part of the state is really competitive. We face some of the fiercest competition in the north. Madison Academy was a really competitive game. Our road to state was also not very easy, we faced some pretty hard competition.
Q: What athlete/athletes do you look up to?
A: I look up to all the seniors I played with my freshman year. One in particular is Kiara Robinson. Kiara is a great leader on and off the court. She is really good at always staying positive, which is something I struggle with at times, so she was always pushing me to do better.
I also look up to Coach Eslick a lot. She is an awesome coach and an awesome person in general. She holds us to a high standard and expects us to give 110 percent every time we step on the court. She also pushes us to be the be the best we can be on and off the court.
This is profile No. 12 out of 22 to be featured in The News Courier for Athens-Limestone player of the year for 2021-2022 high school sports.
Saturday will feature more profiles for player of the year, with Jacey King, Jayden Green, Alex Killen, Manuel Felipe, Fortune Wheeler, Punarvi Madadapu, Athens E-Sports, Abigail Mason, Jack Bradford and Addison Tiemann still to be featured in The News Courier.
Congratulations to Carwile and all the winners of player of the year for Athens-Limestone high school sports from this past season.
