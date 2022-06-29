Shauna Fletcher of Tanner is The News Courier’s 2021-2022 Athens-Limestone player of the year for girls basketball after dominating the competition all season and setting an example for the rest of the team as a leader.
Additionally, while she wants to continue to thrive on the court at the next level, she also understands the “ball is going to stop one day,” which is a major factor for her desire to become either an engineer or a nurse, though she has not decided on which one.
This shows a drive not only to further her education through sports, but also to set herself up in life with her intelligence just as much as her talent on the basketball court or the volleyball court, which she also excels in.
The News Courier conducted a phone interview with Fletcher, and her head coach from this past season, Jordan Paul, took the time give The News Courier a statement about one of his star players from the 2021-2022 season.
Shauna Fletcher
While Fletcher has been with the Tanner girls basketball program for quite some time, and has always been smart and talented, where Fletcher has grown most as a player is with her leadership.
As her success at Tanner grows, so does the magnitude that her teammates look up to her.
Fletcher has proven on and off the court she is willing to take on a larger leadership role.
With some of the the most experience on the team, being on Varsity since the 7th and 8th grade time frame, Fletcher has seen most everything on the court in girls basketball.
“I knew that I had to be that leader for them and to teach them the way Varsity works,” she said.
As to what makes a great leader in women’s basketball, Fletcher said “I think you have to be really headstrong, because you have to make sure everyone is in the same place. So for me, I really wanted to talk my teammates up, be real supportive and be the positive vibe for them.”
As for who she looks up to personally, she says she has always been a fan of A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces.
When asked about Wilson, Fletcher said “She’s always been my role model ever since I was young. She might be taller than me but she’s a beast in the paint and she has that dog mentality that I aspire to have on the court.”
While Fletcher prides herself on being able to get to the basket, she also realizes that the modern way of basketball is post players have to be able to make shots from mid-range and the three-point range.
However, Fletcher has stepped up, with a work ethic that matches her ability on the court, to continue to improve her shot.
But what really sums up Fletcher’s journey are the obstacles she has overcome to continue to produce on the court and be a reliable friend off the court.
She talks about the injury suffered to her knee before the start of last season.
“I got that injury 2 months before the start of the season actually playing volleyball. I guess it was hard for me to trust that knee again to get going like I usually do,” she said. “But, I knew that my teammates would need me coming into this season. I couldn’t just be like ‘Oh I’m hurting, I can’t go anymore.’ So, I kept getting stronger with my leg and the season went pretty well.”
Getting to this point of her career, where she is known by the county as one of the best players to come through Tanner High School, she was supported by family, friends, coaches and teammates alike.
She took the time to thank multiple people for aiding her in her success and overcoming of obstacles.
This especially included her parents, who have always been there.
“I would like to thank my parents. My parents taught me that if I want to do (something), I am going to have to love it; you are going to have to want it. They even got me trainers that really pushed me out of my comfort zone. If I wanted it, I really would have to go get it, and I still have that (mentality) to this day.”
Looking up to women’s basketball stars like Wilson, she also takes keen notice to the growth of women’s sports such as the WNBA.
“As it’s evolving, women are getting more of the recognition they deserve. I think it has given younger girls more confidence to finally see that they can do the same thing.”
Coach Paul spoke to The News Courier about Fletcher winning player of the year for girls basketball in the Athens-Limestone area.
Jordan Paul
“I’m not surprised. She has worked so hard and she is so easy to coach,” Paul said. “I don’t think she has reached her ceiling. She puts so much effort into it. It really is only fitting she won.”
This is profile No. 9 of 22 to be featured in The News Courier for Athens-Limestone players of the year.
Congratulations to Fletcher on her continued success, and best of luck in moving forward athletically and also academically.
