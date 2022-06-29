Two-time State champion Will Anderson of Athens High School is The News Courier’s 2021-2022 wrestler of the year for Athens-Limestone after winning big and often all season, much to the impression of his head coach, Andrew Campbell.
The News Courier interviewed Anderson to talk about how wrestling has impacted his life and what is in store for his young career, as he tries to establish a legacy as one of the best to wrestle at AHS and win State multiple more times before he’s done.
Additionally, The News Courier also received a statement from Coach Campbell.
Will Anderson
Q: How has wrestling impacted your life for the better?
A: Wrestling as not only just impacted my physical health but it has let me meet my closest friends.
Wrestling has also taught me many life lessons and the sport has helped me become my best version of myself.
Q: What was your favorite moment about your success this past season? Anything stand out?
A: My favorite moment was definitely winning state for the second time.
It wasn’t as crazy as my first time, but it was still really fun.
Q: What challenge are you looking forward to overcoming the most as you move forward?
A: I look forward to trying to win state three more times.
Andrew Campbell
“Will is a great student of the sport of wrestling. He is always learning new techniques and soaking in anything he can learn from his coaches and tournaments he wrestles in. He has the potential to be a high level collegiate wrestler and take it to the Olympic status. He shows his teammates that you get out of this sport what you put in. He works really hard on his craft year round and it shows in the results that you see. He helps his teammates to see what it takes to be a champion.”
This is profile No. 11 of 22 to be featured in The News Courier for players of the year.
Congratulations to Anderson on a great season.
