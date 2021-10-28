The Clements Colts (3-6 overall, 3-3 region) face their final test of the regular season before moving on to the playoffs.
Sitting in 4th place of their region, the Colts have done enough to make the playoffs, riding a 3-game win streak into tonight's contest.
Hatton (5-4) will host the Colts in a matchup of two teams who are advancing beyond the regular season into the first round.
Clements' past 3 victories came against East Lawrence, Danville and Elkmont. Each of these victories had a point margin of double-digits. These wins were enough to salvage their season.
Clements will face Winfield in the first round of the playoffs in a road matchup next week.
