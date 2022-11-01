East Limestone is on from the regular season, with the first round of the postseason for all classifications beginning this weekend.
For the Indians, they hit the road and travel to Arab to take on the 1-seeded Knights.
The winner of their game will take on the winner of Moody and Jasper in the second round.
For East Limestone, they are playing their best football at the moment and, according to head coach Clint Woodfin, are healthier than they have been all season.
The Indians are going to need some of their impact players to step up versus Arab, as the Knights finished the season 9-1, including going 6-0 in 5A Region 7.
Their lone loss of the season was to Fort Payne.
Their nine wins on the season come against Albertville, Brewer, Douglas, Sardis, Scottsboro, Crossville, Boaz, Guntersville and Hazel Green.
This includes 5 games of allowing single-digit points on defense.
However, East Limestone is up to the challenge, as winners of 4 straight over Lawrence County, West Point, Ardmore and Mae Jemison.
They are playing confident football at the moment, and have found a formula for success.
They have a quarterback consistently improving in Jake Cochran.
They have a committee of running backs who make a significant difference on the gridiron – Fortune Wheeler, Alex Mason, Xavier Edwards and Aiden Griffin.
They have wide receivers in Roman Schrimsher and Mason who have made multiple big plays in the passing game this season.
They also have a defense playing their best football of the season.
Coach Woodfin knows his team has an opportunity in front of them this week.
“The sense of urgency goes up. We will be on the road, so that comes with its challenges,” Woodfin said. “I think our kids will be excited for it. They will be up for it. I think our confidence is pretty good this week and going into this game.”
East Limestone and Arab have one common opponent: Brewer, who East lost to 27-21 and Arab defeated 35-0.
However, it is worth mentioning the East Limestone team who lost to Brewer is much different than the team they have now, both in terms of healthy personnel and confidence in what they are doing.
East Limestone is the only team in the county in the playoffs.
