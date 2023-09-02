Athens offensive lineman Spencer Dowland committed to Auburn on Saturday.
The junior standout, who plays left tackle for the Golden Eagles, announced his decision on social media shortly after the Tigers’ 59-14 win over UMass.
The 6-6, 290-pound Dowland — listed as a 3-star prospect on multiple recruiting sites — chose Auburn over offers from Ole Miss, Florida State, Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi State and UAB, among others.
