Athens’ bid for a fourth straight win to open the season ended Friday night with a 66-28 road loss to Class 6A No. 5 Muscle Shoals.
The Golden Eagles dropped to 3-1 overall and 1-1 in 6A, Region 7 play.
The Trojans (4-0, 2-0) raced out to a 17-0 lead before Athens got on the board following an 11-yard touchdown pass from Brogan Gross to Jay’shon Ridgle with 8:31 left in the second quarter.
Both teams found the end zone multiple times later in the same period — Gross and John McIntyre each had scoring runs — as Muscle Shoals held a 31-21 lead at halftime.
The Trojans, though, scored the next 28 points to build a commanding cushion.
Athens’ lone touchdown of the second half came on a 2-yard run by McIntyre.
Gross completed 27-of-45 passes for 201 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also had 58 rushing yards and a score on six carries. McIntyre added 87 total yards and two touchdowns. Ridgle, meanwhile, caught 11 passes for 67 yards and a touchdown.
Silas Jones (37 rushing yards) and Johnson Speegle (seven catches for 50 yards) also pitched in offensively.
The Golden Eagles return home next week to face Mae Jemison.
