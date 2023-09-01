West Limestone went into Clements on Friday night and came away with one heck of a hard-fought win.
Alex Martinez’s field goal in double overtime proved the difference for the Wildcats, who picked up a 29-26 victory over the Colts to improve to 2-0 on the season.
West Limestone’s Cade Carpenter threw a touchdown pass to Trey McWilliams and added a rushing score. Easton Smith added two rushing touchdowns of his own.
Clements’ Jayden Gilbert, meanwhile, ran for three touchdowns. Teammate Tyree Holloway returned a kickoff for a score for the Colts (1-1).
The teams entered the first extra period tied at 26, but both defenses stood tall.
The Wildcats then came up with a fourth-down stop in the second overtime before Martinez’s clutch kick.
“Hats off to Jayden Gilbert,” West Limestone coach Shelby Davis said. “That dude is good — one of the best I’ve coached against. We struggled all night to get him on the ground. But on a night where nothing went our way, our guys found a way to gut it out and get the win.”
West Limestone will travel to Deshler next week for its Class 4A, Region 7 opener. Clements, meanwhile, will host Lauderdale County in its Class 3A, Region 8 opener.
