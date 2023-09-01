Brogan Gross passed for five touchdowns, including three to JayShon Ridgle, and Athens improved to 2-0 following a 35-28 home victory over Bob Jones on Friday night.
Gross’ first-half scoring tosses to Ridgle covered 23, 26 and 50 yards, respectively. He also connected with Johnson Speegle in the second quarter (30 yards) to help the Golden Eagles build a 28-21 halftime advantage.
Gross’ final aerial strike of the matchup came to Caiden Dumas (37 yards) in the fourth quarter, giving the Golden Eagles a 35-21 lead.
Bob Jones added a late score, but Athens grabbed the ensuing onside kick to seal the deal.
Gross completed 17-of-25 passes for 259 yards. Ridgle, meanwhile, hauled in six catches for 121 yards.
Dumas (five catches for 84 yards) and Speegle (three catches for 39 yards) also pitched in strong contributions, while Silas Jones ran for 116 yards on 17 carries.
Defensively, Micah Henson and Benny Seibert each recovered fourth-quarter fumbles.
Athens begins Class 6A, Region 7 play next week with a home game against Decatur.
Elkmont 64, Brindlee Mountain 0: The Red Devils were unstoppable Friday night, scoring at will and keeping Brindlee Mountain off the board to claim their first shutout victory since 2011.
Brandon Farris scored three touchdowns for Elkmont while Noah Holt added two. Jake Guthrie, Ethan Adams, John Adam Doner Jr., Lincoln Doner and Evan May, meanwhile, all recorded a touchdown of their own.
Elkmont (2-0) hosts Phil Campbell next week in its Class 3A, Region 8 opener.
A win would propel the Red Devils to their first 3-0 start since the 2010 season.
Central Florence 42, East Limestone 35: The Indians fought to the end but weren’t able to catch Central Florence on Friday.
Trailing 42-14 midway through the fourth quarter, East Limestone struck for three touchdowns down the stretch to cut its deficit to seven points with less than a minute remaining.
Jake Cochran’s 75-yard scoring pass to Roman Schrimsher made it 42-28 before Schrimsher recovered the ensuing onside kick. The duo connected again shortly afterward — this time from 15 yards out — to make it interesting.
The Indians then recovered yet another onside kick but weren’t able to find the end zone a final time.
East Limestone (0-2) hosts Fairview next week in its Class 5A, Region 8 opener.
Mae Jemison 33, Tanner 27: The Rattlers dropped to 0-2 on the season following a tough loss to the Jaguars.
Stats were unavailable.
West Morgan 48, Ardmore 0: The Tigers had no answers for the Rebels on Friday, falling to 0-2 on the season.
West Morgan scored all its points in the first half en route to the home victory.
Ardmore hosts Brewer next week in its Class 5A, Region 8 opener.
Mountain Brook 18, James Clemens 13
The Jets suffered a tough home loss to the Class 6A, No. 7 Spartans on Thursday night.
James Clemens trailed 12-0 late in the first half before Ty Doughty returned a punt for a touchdown to get his team on the board just before intermission.
A 20-yard touchdown connection from Ty Marsh to Logan Eggart brought the Jets to within 18-13 in the third quarter, but the home squad couldn’t get any closer down the stretch.
James Clemens (1-1) will travel to Bob Jones next week for its Class 7A, Region 4 opener.
% Brandon Miller contributed to this report.
