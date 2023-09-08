The last time Elkmont’s football program was in the position it’s in right now, most of its current players were preschoolers.
John Adam Doner Jr. threw four touchdown passes – three to Noah Holt and one to Brandon Farris – and the Red Devils are 3-0 for the first time since 2010 following a 44-22 thumping of Phil Campbell.
The game represented a stark reversal from last year’s meeting, a 58-20 win for the Bobcats.
Elkmont already has its most wins since 2014, when the Red Devils won eight games. That was also the team’s last playoff appearance.
Cole Holt rushed for a touchdown and Monty Cosby returned a fumble for a score for Elkmont (3-0, 1-0 Class 3A, Region 8). Phil Campbell fell to 1-2, 0-1.
Elkmont visits Lauderdale County next week — with both teams undefeated.
Class 2A, Region 8
Tanner 74, Tharptown 8
Tanner forced nine turnovers – eight picks and a fumble – on the way to a decisive win over Tharptown.
Ny’Quavius Green had two touchdowns and an interception, Elinneaus Jackson rushed for two scores and Endymion Tyus returned both a kick and an interception for touchdowns for Tanner (1-2, 1-0).
Karl Parham had two passing touchdowns to Skylar Townsend and the Rattlers’ Darrell Howard returned a fumble by Tharptown (1-2, 0-1) for a score. Kian Jackson also had a rushing touchdown.
Tanner, which surpassed 60 points three times last year, scored the most points in one game since totaling 76 against R.A. Hubbard in 2015, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society.
The Rattlers visit Falkville next week.
Class 7A, Region 4
James Clemens 40, Bob Jones 13
The Jets (2-1, 1-0) soared to a strong win in their region opener on Friday night.
Stats for the game were unavailable.
James Clemens returns home next week to host Huntsville.
Class 5A, Region 8
Fairview 56, East Limestone 21
Jake Cochran connected with Roman Schrimsher twice for scores — including a lengthy flea flicker on the first play of the game — but the Indians (0-3, 0-1) couldn’t get the win over the Aggies.
Schrimsher added a rushing touchdown for East Limestone, which trailed just 21-14 at halftime.
The Indians will travel to Brewer next week.
Class 5A, Region 8
Brewer 21, Ardmore 19
A fourth-quarter rally fell just short and that prevented Ardmore from picking up its first win of the season.
The Tigers (0-3, 0-1) trailed Brewer 21-7 with less than ten minutes to go but scored touchdowns with around eight minutes and three minutes left. But a missed extra point and failed 2-point conversion after those scores were costly.
Alex King found Noah Stafford for a touchdown to cut the deficit to eight and Hayden Durham’s rushing TD – his second of the night – cut it to two with just over three minutes left.
Ardmore will visit Lawrence County next week.
Class 4A, Region 7
Deshler 55, West Limestone 14
West Limestone has found success against Deshler as recently as 2020 and 2021, but for the second straight year the Wildcats had a tough night against the team from Tuscumbia.
Deshler (1-2, 1-0) led 42-0 at halftime. The Tigers were winless entering the game but had previously played Madison Academy and Russellville.
Dawson Mewbourn and JT Winter scored touchdowns for West Limestone (2-1, 0-1), which beat Ardmore in the opener and Clements in double-overtime last week. The Wildcats will host Brooks next week.
Class 3A, Region 8
Lauderdale County 59, Clements 9
Clements’ struggles continued against Lauderdale County (3-0, 1-0 Class 3A, Region 8), which roared to a 40-0 halftime lead and claimed its 14th consecutive win in the series with the Colts.
Tyree Holloway scored a touchdown and Steven Maldonado kicked a field goal for Clements (1-2, 0-1), which plays No. 1 Mars Hill Bible next week.
