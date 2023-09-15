Tanner’s Karl Parham and Skylar Townsend will be in Falkville’s nightmares for a while.
The Rattlers’ duo hooked up for three touchdowns through the air on Friday night, and Townsend returned an interception for a touchdown early in the third quarter, propelling Tanner to a 48-18 victory in Class 2A, Region 8 action.
“We played well and kept our composure when things got chippy. We played well on defense and made big plays on offense when we needed them,” said Tanner coach Oscar Bonds. “Karl and Skylar did a great job of communicating and each had a big night. Skylar is a big weapon, and we try to get him open in space and on the deep ball. We were also effective in the run game.”
In a series that had been decided by seven points or less for three of the past four meetings, Tanner (2-2, 2-0) left no room for drama in the 2023 chapter.
Tanner had a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and pushed it to 20-0 with 36 seconds remaining before halftime on Parham’s second scoring toss to Townsend.
The final touchdown between Parham and Townsend wrapped up the Tanner scoring with 4:07 left in the game.
Endymion Tyus also caught a touchdown pass. Townsend and Kian Jackson added touchdown runs.
Tanner hosts Sheffield next week, looking to remain perfect in region play.
Class 7A, Region 4
James Clemens 45, Huntsville 31
James Clemens moved to 8-2 all-time versus the Panthers, earning a Region 4 victory on Friday night.
The Jets outscored Huntsville 14-3 in the final stanza, securing the win.
The game was tied at 7 by the end of the first quarter. James Clemens used a 17-7 surge in the second quarter, maintaining a 24-14 lead by the half.
The Jets (3-1, 2-0) travel to Florence next week.
Class 5A, Region 8
Lawrence County 56, Ardmore 27
Lawrence County pulled away from Ardmore in the second quarter on Friday night, tallying four touchdowns and building a 42-7 cushion by intermission.
Ardmore’s Noah Stafford hauled in a pair of touchdown passes from Alex King.
Brodie Wise and Zavion Hawthorne each added rushing touchdowns for Ardmore (0-4, 0-2) in the second half.
Ardmore is off next week. The Tigers travel to Elkmont on Sept. 29.
Class 5A, Region 7
Brewer 41, East Limestone 16
East Limestone quarterback Jake Cochran had second-half touchdown runs of 40 and 70 yards in the lndians’ region loss on Friday night.
Brewer sustained a 14-0 lead at halftime and extended it to 28-0 by the 5:49 mark in the third quarter.
Brewer is off to a 3-1 start for the first time since 2018.
East Limestone (0-4, 0-2) travels to Russellville next week, seeking its first win of the season.
Class 4A, Region 7
Brooks 32, West Limestone 17
Easton Smith had a pair of touchdowns and Alex Martinez booted a field goal for the Wildcats, but Brooks picked up its first region win of the season on Friday night.
West Limestone (2-2, 0-2) visits East Lawrence next week, seeking its first region win.
Class 3A, Region 8
No. 1 Mars Hill 61, Clements 3
The top-ranked Panthers (4-0, 2-0) breezed to a fourth straight blowout on Friday night, building a 28-3 advantage by the half against Clements.
Mars Hill, a two-time state champion, has outscored its opponents 219-55 through the first four weeks of the season. Panthers’ quarterback Griffin Hanson racked up his 100th career touchdown pass in the win.
Clements (1-3, 0-2) will seek its first Region 8 win next week at Colbert Heights.
Class 3A, Region 8
Lauderdale County 65, Elkmont 12
Lauderdale County raced out to a 33-0 lead by the end of the first quarter, ultimately handing Elkmont its first loss of the season.
The Tigers (4-0, 2-0) extended their advantage to 53-6 by the end of the third quarter, remaining undefeated this season.
John Adam Doner Jr. finished with two scores for Elkmont, running for one and throwing a touchdown pass to Noah Holt.
Elkmont (3-1, 1-1), which is off to its best start in eight years, visits No. 1 Mars Hill next week.
