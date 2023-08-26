Senior Easton Smith ran for a pair of first-half touchdowns and West Limestone secured its sixth consecutive season-opening win with a 16-7 road triumph against Ardmore on Friday night.
Smith and the Wildcats (1-0) cashed in two Ardmore turnovers in the first half for the 14-0 lead and West Limestone’s defense forced a safety in the second half.
“For the exception of one play, our defense was outstanding. We played sloppy in other phases, but Saturday’s are always better after a win,” said West Limestone coach Shelby Davis.
Ardmore’s lone touchdown came in the third quarter on a 54-yard strike from Peyton Gatlin to Skyler Jean.
West Limestone travels to Clements next week, while Ardmore (0-1) visits West Morgan.
Clements 45, Holly Pond 12
Clements senior Jayden Gilbert had a memorable season opener in a 45-12 road victory at Holly Pond on Friday night.
Gilbert accounted for six touchdowns, including four rushing. He registered rushing touchdowns of 10, 26, 53 and 83 yards and added two passing scores.
“Jayden is an athlete. He’s a football player and has a knack for the game, no matter where he lines up. He’s played for us since the ninth grade and is a special player,” said Clements coach Michael Parker.
Behind Gilbert, the Colts (1-0) enjoyed a 27-0 cushion at the half.
Davin Holloway hauled in two touchdown passes for Clements and Jake Fleming added a 20-yard touchdown late in the game.
“Our defense was impressive. I’m proud of them,” Parker said. “We have a lot to clean up, but it’s always easier to do so after a win.”
Sawyer Olinger scored two rushing touchdowns for Holly Pond (0-1).
Clements hosts West Limestone next week.
James Clemens 26, Gardendale 21
The Jets raced out to a 13-0 lead by halftime and held on for the season-opening road win.
Stats were unavailable.
James Clemens (1-0) led 20-14 after three quarters.
The Jets moved to 3-2 all-time against Gardendale.
James Clemens hosts Mountain Brook on Thursday.
