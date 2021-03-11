Clements’ Leslie Gonzalez scored her 100th career goal Monday in the Colts’ 6-1 win over the Elkmont Red Devils. It was her fourth goal of the match.
She was assisted by three different players. She started last year on track to accomplish this milestone with 75 goals but was cut short because of the pandemic. She was only able to score nine before the season ended.
“I am so extremely proud of her and the rest of the team for the hard work they have put in this year,” head coach Jonathan Hicks said.
Gonzalez has played soccer for Clements for five years and has been playing at a varsity level since she was in eighth grade. She has been a team leader and captain since she was in 10th grade.
She represents District 8 in the AHSAA student leadership program, is a Clements High School senior class officer and is a copy editor for the yearbook. Gonzalez plans to go to college to become a civil engineer.
