Cooper Cochran pitched five strong innings Tuesday to help Athens take a 4-1 baseball victory over Westminster Christian.
Cochran allowed just three hits and no earned runs to take the win. Tommy White and Josh Simmons pitched one scoreless inning each to close out the game.
Athens scored two runs in the bottom of the second inning and two more in the fourth. Westminster Christian’s only run came in the top of the fourth.
Parker Willoughby had a double for Athens, while Simmons had a hit and an RBI for the Golden Eagles.
West Limestone 16, West Morgan 6
West Limestone scored eight runs in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back Tuesday in a five-inning victory over West Morgan.
West Morgan took the lead with three runs in the top of the first, but the Wildcats came right back in the bottom of the first inning to take control. The big hit of the inning was a three-run triple by Colin Patterson.
The Wildcats led 11-6 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning, then scored five runs in the frame to end the game early via the 10-run mercy rule.
Devin Carter and Thorne Slaton each had three hits and two RBIs for West Limestone, while Branson Owens, Clayten Pugh and Brody White each had two hits. Cooper Phillips hit a triple for the Wildcats.
Boys Soccer
Athens 5, Muscle Shoals 1
Adan Gonzalez scored four goals Friday night to lead Athens to a big area win over Muscle Shoals.
Gonzalez scored his first goal less than four minutes into the game and added two more goals later in the first half to put Athens up 3-0 at halftime.
Cesar Sanchez scored a goal midway through the second half to put the Golden Eagles up 4-0.
After Muscle Shoals pulled a goal back a few minutes later, Gonzalez closed the scoring with his fourth goal and just more than two minutes remaining.
