The 2022 regular season for college football is over, but the implications are sky-high this weekend, which will determine the College Football Playoff, NY6 and also the normal bowl games.
Here are the bowl projections and conference title game projections for this weekend and beyond.
SEC title game
Georgia 34-21 LSU
Big 10 title game
Michigan 28-17
Purdue
Big 12 title game
TCU 38-30
Kansas State
PAC 12 title game
Southern Cal. 52-49
Utah
ACC title game
Clemson 30-16 North
Carolina
Bowl Games CFP, NY6 , normal bowls College Football Playoff — Peach Bowl
1. Georgia vs. 4. TCU
Projection: UGA 30-14
TCU
College Football Playoff — Fiesta Bowl
2. Michigan vs. 3 USC
Projection: USC 38-28
Michigan
CFP title game
1. Georgia vs. 3 USC
Projection: Georgia
34-31 USC
Rose Bowl
Ohio State vs.
Washington
Projection: Ohio State
40-20 Washington
Sugar Bowl
Tennessee vs. Kansas
State
Projection: Tennessee
49-28 Kansas State
Orange Bowl
Alabama vs. Clemson
Projection: Alabama
27-13 Clemson
Cotton Bowl
Penn State vs. Tulane
Projection: Penn State 28-24 Tulane
Citrus Bowl
LSU vs. Illinois
Projection: LSU 21-20
Illinois
Gator Bowl
Notre Dame vs. South
Carolina
Projection: Notre
Dame 34-24 South
Carolina
Alamo Bowl
Oregon vs. Texas -
Austin
Projection: Oregon 42-
31 Texas
Cheez-It Bowl
Texas Tech vs. Florida
State
Projection: FSU 35-24
Texas Tech
Texas Bowl
OU vs. Arkansas
Projection: Oklahoma
37-28 Arkansas
Reliaquest Bowl
Miss. State vs. Purdue
Projection: Miss. State
41-17 Purdue
Music City Bowl
Ole Miss vs. Iowa
Projection: Ole Miss
31-10 Iowa
Updates coming soon.
