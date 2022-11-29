The 2022 regular season for college football is over, but the implications are sky-high this weekend, which will determine the College Football Playoff, NY6 and also the normal bowl games.

Here are the bowl projections and conference title game projections for this weekend and beyond.

SEC title game

Georgia 34-21 LSU

Big 10 title game

Michigan 28-17

Purdue

Big 12 title game

TCU 38-30

Kansas State

PAC 12 title game

Southern Cal. 52-49

Utah

ACC title game

Clemson 30-16 North

Carolina

Bowl Games CFP, NY6 , normal bowls College Football Playoff — Peach Bowl

1. Georgia vs. 4. TCU

Projection: UGA 30-14

TCU

College Football Playoff — Fiesta Bowl

2. Michigan vs. 3 USC

Projection: USC 38-28

Michigan

CFP title game

1. Georgia vs. 3 USC

Projection: Georgia

34-31 USC

Rose Bowl

Ohio State vs.

Washington

Projection: Ohio State

40-20 Washington

Sugar Bowl

Tennessee vs. Kansas

State

Projection: Tennessee

49-28 Kansas State

Orange Bowl

Alabama vs. Clemson

Projection: Alabama

27-13 Clemson

Cotton Bowl

Penn State vs. Tulane

Projection: Penn State 28-24 Tulane

Citrus Bowl

LSU vs. Illinois

Projection: LSU 21-20

Illinois

Gator Bowl

Notre Dame vs. South

Carolina

Projection: Notre

Dame 34-24 South

Carolina

Alamo Bowl

Oregon vs. Texas -

Austin

Projection: Oregon 42-

31 Texas

Cheez-It Bowl

Texas Tech vs. Florida

State

Projection: FSU 35-24

Texas Tech

Texas Bowl

OU vs. Arkansas

Projection: Oklahoma

37-28 Arkansas

Reliaquest Bowl

Miss. State vs. Purdue

Projection: Miss. State

41-17 Purdue

Music City Bowl

Ole Miss vs. Iowa

Projection: Ole Miss

31-10 Iowa

Updates coming soon.

