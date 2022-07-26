Cole Holt will be the leader of the Elkmont offense this season, slated for the starting quarterback role for the Red Devils.
He has switched from the receiver role to the QB spot before in his career, highlighting a desire to help out the team in any way necessary.
The willingness to contribute to the team is fueled by his pure love for Elkmont football combined with Holt knowing many of his teammates for years now.
“I even still keep in touch with all the older football players who graduated here, like, five years ago because I always looked up to them,” he said. “I could go out there first game and it could be my last game, but I gave 110 percent for the team. They could move me to center and I could play that. I am just trying to make this team better.”
About the current group they have, he says “we are all real close, like friendship-wise, we just have to build more chemistry on the field.”
He also has a “big little brother,” Noah Holt, who will be catching passes from Cole this season.
The offense he is learning is different than what he has ran in the past, regardless of position.
“New coach, new playbook...it’s all different now,” Holt said. “Now, I can actually see how to find the open man super fast.”
Holt is also part of a group trying to change the mentality around Elkmont football, who went winless the previous season.
However, there is a new QB at the helm and a new coach leading them, signifying the hopes of a new direction.
“I know that everybody looks and they say ‘0 and 10, 0 and 10, 0 and 10. That is why I want to have a winning season, so the ones after us can say ‘they did alright. Maybe we can pick up where they left off.’”
For Holt, relying on Bunio’s knowledge of the offensive side of the ball is one way to aid his growth at quarterback. Another is by finding players in college and the pros to learn from.
“I try to look at next level quarterbacks to see their reads and the pace they play at, then try to match that at the Varsity level,” he said. “I really love Drew Brees. I have been a Saints fan since I was little. I am also an Alabama fan, so players like Tua (Tagovailoa)...he’s a ball player; he plays fast, too.”
“Playing fast” as Holt describes will be a big portion of what Coach Bunio hopes to adopt in the new Elkmont offense.
Bunio believes he has the right guy to steer the ship on offense.
While Holt is looking to lead on the field with his playing ability, Bunio says he is a player with great character as well.
“He’s a very good kid. I’ve come to learn, I don’t care how talented a kid is, how athletic they are. I just want them to be hard working, be respectful and give 100 percent effort,” he said. “Cole is an example of all of that.”
Elkmont football begins on Thursday, June 18, in a home game versus Sheffield from Boss Hill Stadium.
