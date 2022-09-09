Tanner used a big first half from KJ Parham and a clutch late-game conversion for a first down from Jerrick Thompson to propel the Rattlers to a 27-20 win over Falkville on a game moved up to Thursday night.
Karl “KJ” Parham, Skylar Townsend and Kian Jackson all scored in the first half.
Parham would throw for three touchdowns in the first half – two to Townsend and one to Jackson – and would add a pick six on defense to score four touchdowns total in the first 24 minutes.
While Tanner would not score in the second half, their defense held their own the entirety of the game and gave up 14 points total, with the other six coming off a 101-yard interception return for a score earlier on.
The game also saw multiple Rattlers get what coach Oscar Bonds described as “banged up.”
However, the names and injuries will not be reported in the paper.
Game summary
Tanner would score first on an early touchdown from Parham to Kian Jackson to make it 7-0 Rattlers.
In the first half, Tanner created most of their big plays on passes or scrambles from Parham, but Elinneaus Jackson and the running game would keep the Blue Devils of Falkville honest the entire half as well.
Tanner’s defense would step up early and often, with the only Falkville touchdown in the first half coming from the aforementioned endzone-to-endzone pick six that made the game 7-6 in favor of Tanner.
After a turnover on downs forced by the Tanner defense, from midfield, Parham would connect on a touchdown pass to Townsend to make it 14-6 Rattlers.
Parham would then score on the other side of the ball, returning the pick-six favor to the Blue Devils by returning an interception of his own to make it 20-6 Rattlers.
One more score, among a slew of defensive stops by Tanner, would come from Parham to Townsend once again, this time from near the goal line.
At halftime, it was 27-6 in favor of the hosting Tanner team.
The second half would be a battle of defenses and Tanner finding ways to win despite the unforeseen circumstances of some players getting banged up.
However, the Tanner defense would hold the Blue Devils to two touchdowns in the second half to make the score 27-20.
Tanner would then ice the game on a big conversion for a first down by Jerrick Thompson.
The first down allowed Tanner to run out the clock, instead of the prospect of turning it back to Falkville with time left on the clock.
Bonds was proud of the senior leadership stepping up when it mattered most: when a junior-heavy group needed a big play.
“Jerrick is a senior. We put the ball in his hands,” Bonds said. “He gave us a first down, ran real hard and almost scored. He’s just another weapon. We have to find ways to get him the ball.”
Tanner now has a record of 3-1 and enters another week of regional competition next week as they hit the road versus the Sheffield Bulldogs.
Sheffield, with a record of 1-2 as of press time September 9, has a win versus Elkmont earlier in the season, with a final score of 47-20.
They lost to Colbert County in their second game 51-20 and their third game to Falkville 32-7.
Sheffield took on Red Bay on September 9, and scores for that game will be provided online and in the paper next week.
Tanner has won three games in a row following their opening week loss to Lauderdale Co.
They have defeated Mae Jemison, Tharptown and Falkville, respectively.
