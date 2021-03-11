East Limestone senior Jirah Rogers essentially grew up with a basketball in her hand, as she has been playing the sport since kindergarten. Rogers acknowledged she has other hobbies, like painting and fishing, along with playing volleyball, but she knew early on that basketball was her true passion and something she could have fun and succeed with.
“When I was in fourth grade, I realized that I had the skills and a high basketball IQ,” she said. “I thought I could and would play college basketball someday.”
She was right. After a stellar high school career that included scoring more than 2,500 points, more than 1,250 rebounds, 239 blocks, 181 steals, 235 assists, three all-state selections as well being selected to play in the 2021 Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Basketball game, she was offered and accepted a scholarship to play college basketball at the University of Alabama in Huntsville. UAH was her only official offer, but she’s confident she would have made the same choice no matter what.
“The biggest factor was the coaches being God-fearing people,” Rogers said. “I grew up in a religious household, so that was my main factor.”
Rogers plans to major in aerospace engineering at UAH.
She said without her parents love and support, she wouldn’t be where she is today.
“My parents have had a major impact in my life in every aspect. They raised me in church and taught me the importance of being a good person, not only outside of school, but also on the basketball court,” she said. “My mother has logged many miles, taking me to practices and games, whether school or AAU ball. My parents have always stressed the importance of education. My school work came before basketball.
“Like most athletes, I have working parents, and to support me at games was sometimes a challenge, but they were at my games. I don’t know of a time that my mom was not at a game. My dad, because of his work schedule, missed some games, but was always supportive.”
With her high school career in the books, she often finds herself looking back at the many memories she has with her teammates and her head coach, Josh Davis.
“He was the one who pushed me to be a leader on the court. I started playing in the sixth grade and was shy and nervous and just went through the motions,” she said. “As I got older, he told me to get where we wanted to go as a team, I would have to step up as leader, and I’m grateful that he pushed me to become that leader on and off the court.”
She said her senior year was “chaotic yet amazing.”
“Because of COVID-19, we were quarantined and missed games, but I feel like that brought us more together as a team,” Rogers said. “I’m going to remember the relationships that I have formed with my teammates and coaches.”
As her collegiate career is set to begin, she has goals and dreams that she hopes to accomplish, like getting her degree and being successful on the basketball court, but she’s taking those steps one at a time. For now, it’s all about the goals she has for her freshman year.
“I am very anxious to get started in the fall. I’m just ready to start a new journey. To become acclimated with the college experience. To train, to become stronger and a better basketball player,” Rogers said. “I feel like I can contribute to the team. The coaches said that they are happy that I am on the team and that I can contribute a lot to the team.”
