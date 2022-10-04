Ahead of schedule, Haley Grace Waltman of Lindsay Lane Christian Academy volleyball has set the school record for kills in a career, a record previously held by Lindsey Holland, a 2022 graduate.
While she broke the record at Priceville High School on Saturday, October 1, she was honored for the achievement on senior night for the Lady Lions on Monday, October 3.
Originally, according to head coach Alex Dizon, it was thought that Waltman would reach the milestone on senior night, but her continuous productive outings put her ahead of the originally thought pace.
Additionally, her scorching pace has put her in contention with Holland’s season record for kills.
“HG picked it up in the past dozen to 15 games and I’m thinking ‘she has an outside shot to break Lindsey’s (season record)’”.
As of press time Tuesday, October 4, Waltman has 1,086 kills in her career and 365 kills this season.
“Now, every game she is adding on to the school record. She had a big night senior night, too. That was big for senior night,” Dizon said. “In the last 12 matches, she is at double-digit kills in every game except two, and one of them was Priceville with nine. We can play as few as nine games (remaining) and as many as 18.”
The 365 kills this season also puts her in close range of Holland’s season record of 518 kills set last year.
Coach Dizon says Waltman and Holland are good friends, and that they are probably turning the milestones into a friendly competition.
“Last year with Lindsey, I was like ‘518 (kills), that may last forever,’” Dizon said. “They are really good friends. They keep up with each other, they text each other all the time, even though Lindsey is at Huntingdon (College). It’s a good, fun rivalry.”
Waltman was honored for the career kills accomplishment at senior night in front of what Dizon said was a large crowd for the closing of their area play.
Lindsay Lane went undefeated in area play and will now host the area tournament, the beginning stages of the Lady Lions’ goals to win a state title and bring home a blue map.
The more games they win also gives Waltman more room on the career kills list, as she continues to separate herself as the record-holder, while simultaneously getting closer to the season kills record still held by Holland.
Lindsay Lane wraps up the regular season with matches and tournaments, such as the Athens volleyball tournament taking place this Saturday, October 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.