Limestone County is back to regular season basketball, with all nine teams looking to round out their campaigns on a strong note. Games from Monday and Tuesday featured action across the county with multiple teams for both the boys and girls.
Monday
It was a battle of Athens rivals on Monday between Athens Bible School and Lindsay Lane. In the boys game, Athens Bible School was victorious by a final score of 57 to 45. In the girls game, Lindsay Lane was victorious by a final score of 54 to 23. Lindsey Murr had 29 points in the game to go along with 13 rebounds.
West Limestone took on Wilson on Monday, with the West boys winning by a final score of 55 to 46 and the girls of Wilson winning a close game by a final score of 56 to 53.
Ardmore took on Priceville on Monday. The Priceville boys won by a final score of 55 to 42. The girls of Priceville won by a final score of 78 to 34.
Tuesday
Limestone rivals Clements and Elkmont squared off on Tuesday, with the boys of Clements winning by a final score of 55 to 45. Dylan Patrick scored 34 points in the game in one of his highest scoring outputs on the season to go along with seven rebounds and six assists. Brady Moore added nine points for the Colts.
The Tanner boys defeated Whitesburg Christian Academy by a final score of 61 to 59. The Tanner girls also won, by a final score of 49 to 18. Three reached double digits for the Lady Rattlers, as Shauna Fletcher scored 15, Aubrey Oliver scored 13 and Keyera Jeanes scored 12.
East Limestone faced off versus Columbia on Tuesday. For the boys game, the final score was 86 to 78 in favor of East Limestone. For the girls game, the final score was in favor of East Limestone as well, with them winning 68 to 39. Tyjah Duncan, Taylor Farrar and Riley Carwile each had 13 points, while Molly Thompson added another 12 points and seven rebounds.
Ardmore took on Lee Huntsville on Tuesday, with Lee winning the boys matchup 63 to 20. For the girls game, the final score was 69 to 24 in favor of Lee.
Athens High took on Madison Academy on Tuesday in the boys and girls games. For the boys matchup, Madison Academy won the game by a final score of 63 to 51. For the girls game, the final score was in favor of Athens, with the Lady Eagles winning 44 to 36.
The Lindsay Lane girls basketball team had a makeup game versus Oakwood Academy on Tuesday, with the Lady Lions winning by a final score of 51 to 22.
Lindsey Murr had 25 points in the game to go along with eight rebounds. Alice Morrison and Kaili Sterling each had seven points and Madison Carter added nine rebounds.
Their victory over Oakwood Academy was good enough to give them second place in area play.
For the Lindsay Lane boys team, their next game takes place on Friday versus Whitesburg Christian Academy, same with the Lady Lions as well.
Upcoming January Games
Clements at West Limestone, Thursday, VG - 6 p.m. VB - 7:30 p.m.
Elkmont vs. East Lawrence, Thursday, VG - 6 p.m. VB - 7 p.m.
Tanner at Tharptown, Thursday, VG - 5 p.m. VB - 7:15 p.m.
East Limestone vs. Priceville, Friday, VG - 6 p.m. VB - 7:15 p.m.
Athens vs. Columbia, Friday, VG - 6 p.m. VB - 7:30 p.m.
Athens Bible at Woodville, VG - 6 p.m. VB - 7:30 p.m.
Lindsay Lane vs. Whitesburg, VG - 5:30 p.m. VB - 7 p.m.
