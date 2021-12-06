Two Athens natives have been honored as 2022 inductees in the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame.
Philip Rivers, former football star of the Chargers and the Colts and former quarterback of North Carolina State, is a member of the 2022 class.
Keith Askins, basketball star for the Alabama Crimson Tide, who would go on to have a successful pro career playing and coaching, is also a member of the class.
Rivers, currently the head football coach of St. Michael Catholic High School in Mobile, played for NCST from 2000 to 2003, where he became a legend at the school. He was ACC Rookie of the Year, ACC Player of the Year and ACC Athlete of the Year during his time with the Wolfpack.
Rivers would then go on to have a successful NFL career with two teams. He played 16 years with the Chargers and one year with the Colts. During his time in the league, he led the NFL in passer rating in 2008, co-led passing touchdowns in 2008, led in passing yards in 2010 and completion percentage in 2013.
He won the Comeback Player of the Year award in 2013 and was a nine-time pro-bowler.
Askins has a bright history from his playing days at Alabama and with the Miami Heat. Additionally, he found success in the NBA coaching ranks as well. He was a member of three SEC tournament championship teams at Alabama and in 1989 was named first-team All SEC Tournament.
He played nine seasons for the Miami Heat as a reserve and defensive specialist. He then joined the coaching ranks with legends Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra. During his time as an assistant coach for the Heat, he won three championships with one of the most successful franchises in the sport’s history.
The two star athletes will be inducted to the Hall of Fame on May 2, 2022. They were chosen by a statewide selection committee.
