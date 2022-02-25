General view inside the Stade de France stadium before a training session ahead of the UEFA Nations League soccer match between France and Croatia at the Stade de France stadium in Saint Denis, north of Paris, Sunday Sept. 6, 2020. Russia has been stripped of hosting the Champions League final by UEFA with St. Petersburg replaced by Paris after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The men's final will still be held on May 28 but now at the 80,000-seat Stade de France after the decision by UEFA's executive committee.