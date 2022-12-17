It is a big Saturday for football and other sports, despite normal college football Saturdays being a thing of the past in 2022.
It is bowl season for college football, while the NFL has three games on the slate that have dire consequences for multiple teams.
Furthermore, Alabama takes on Gonzaga in hoops.
Here is a look at what Saturday holds.
College football
Wasabi Fenway Bowl
Cincy vs. Louisville
11 a.m., ESPN
This will be an interesting one to watch, with two programs in different situations. Louisville will enter its first season with new head coach Jeff Brohm coming over from Purdue, while Cincinnati just lost their head coach in Luke Fickell to Wisconsin.
Cricket Celebration Bowl
Jackson State vs. NC Central
Noon, ABC
Jackson State lost their head coach in the electric Deion Sanders, who is already making noise at Colorado. The main talking point is how Jackson State responds in the bowl game with NC Central.
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
Florida vs. Oregon State
2:30 p.m., ESPN
After defeating Utah, the Gators did not think they would end the season how they did, or end up in the Vegas Bowl. However, that does not mean they will roll over in the game. They face a well-coached Oregon State team out for a signature SEC victory.
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Presented by Stifel
Washington State vs. Fresno State
3:30 p.m., ABC
Washington State, like the rest of the college football world, but especially the Cougars, Texas Tech and Miss. State, are still reeling from the loss of college football great Mike Leach, who passed away earlier this week. Look for them to come out motivated against a Bulldogs team they were already looking forward to playing.
New Mexico Bowl
SMU vs. BYU
7:30 p.m. ABC
BYU is a program continuing to be a staple of college football. They take on a program trying to get back to their old days of success by using the transfer portal in SMU. ESPN gives the Mustangs a 52 percent chance to win the game, in a season where BYU has a signature victory over the Bears of Baylor University, in what was a ranked game.
Frisco Bowl
Boise State vs. North
Texas
9:15 p.m., ESPN
Boise State is looking to close out the year with a good win over North Texas. However, it won’t come easy, as both teams appear evenly matched.
NFL
Colts at Vikings
Noon, NFL Network
A big game for both teams, the Colts are trying to stay in the playoff hunt, while the Vikings want to stay in the hunt for the No. 1 seed.
Ravens at Browns
3:30 p.m., NFL
Network
Lamar Jackson is out for the Ravens, and Deshaun Watson is in for the Browns in his first rivalry game versus Baltimore as a member of the AFC North.
The game could be low-scoring, if the Ravens’ track record without Jackson shows anything.
Dolphins at Bills
7:15 p.m., NFL
Network
This is a pivotal AFC East matchup between the two front-runners of the division. Tua for the Dolphins is trying to bounce back from a couple poor starts.
College basketball
Alabama vs. Gonzaga
Birmingham
Noon, CBS
The Tide, once again, have a chance to make a statement early on against one of the perennial Final Four teams of the modern era in the Gonzaga Bulldogs.
Alabama, for the first time in the Saban era, has the basketball team ranked higher than the football team.
After wins over Michigan State, North Carolina, Houston and Memphis, the hype is real, and will be through the roof if they can beat the Zags for a second straight year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.