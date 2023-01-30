Mahomes

Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs found success versus the Steelers in their wild card matchup.

 AP Photo

The Super Bowl picks by The News Courier receive another update after the completion of the title game, with the Eagles facing the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, with teams picked before the start of the playoffs.

Edge of perfection

Katherine Miller - Publisher / Chiefs fan

SB Pick: Chiefs over Eagles

Tom Mayer - Regional Editor

SB Pick: Chiefs over Eagles

Angie Christopher - Advertising

SB Pick: Chiefs over Eagles

Carey Carter - Legals

SB Pick: Eagles over Chiefs

Down, but not out

Nicolle Sartain - Editor / Falcons fan

SB Pick: Eagles over Bills

Teresa Massey - Front Desk

SB Pick: Eagles over Bengals

C.P. Bailey - News / Seahawks fan

SB Pick: Eagles over Bills

Down bad

Adam Dodson - Sports

SB Pick: Bengals over Cowboys

Glenda Smith - Production

SB Pick: Dolphins over Niners

Anna Moyers - Copy Editor

SB Pick: Bengals over Buccaneers

Taylor Lane - News

SB Pick: Bills over Eagles

