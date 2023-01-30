The Super Bowl picks by The News Courier receive another update after the completion of the title game, with the Eagles facing the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, with teams picked before the start of the playoffs.
Edge of perfection
Katherine Miller - Publisher / Chiefs fan
SB Pick: Chiefs over Eagles
Tom Mayer - Regional Editor
SB Pick: Chiefs over Eagles
Angie Christopher - Advertising
SB Pick: Chiefs over Eagles
Carey Carter - Legals
SB Pick: Eagles over Chiefs
Down, but not out
Nicolle Sartain - Editor / Falcons fan
SB Pick: Eagles over Bills
Teresa Massey - Front Desk
SB Pick: Eagles over Bengals
C.P. Bailey - News / Seahawks fan
SB Pick: Eagles over Bills
Down bad
Adam Dodson - Sports
SB Pick: Bengals over Cowboys
Glenda Smith - Production
SB Pick: Dolphins over Niners
Anna Moyers - Copy Editor
SB Pick: Bengals over Buccaneers
Taylor Lane - News
SB Pick: Bills over Eagles
