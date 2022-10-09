Scores come from the Alabama High School Athletic Association.

CLASS 7A

Austin 41, James Clemens 33

Bob Jones 48, Sparkman 40

Central-Phenix City 55, Lee-Montgomery 20

Davidson 28, Park Crossing 14

Enterprise 51, Dothan 28

Fairhope 26, Daphne 7

Foley 55, Alma Bryant 32

Florence 27, Huntsville 7

Grissom 17, Albertville 3

Hewitt-Trussville 45, Vestavia Hills 37

Hoover 31, Tuscaloosa County 13

Mary Montgomery 37, Baker 20

Opelika 31, Smiths Station 14

Prattville 38, Jeff Davis 20

Spain Park 35, Chelsea 21

Thompson 51, Oak Mountain 0

CLASS 6A

Buckhorn 38, Lee-Huntsville 20

Calera 31, Briarwood Christian 28 (3 OT)

Carver-Montgomery 33, Wetumpka 13

Center Point 29, Pinson Valley 22

Clay-Chalkville 63, Huffman 0

Cullman 35, Columbia 6

Fort Payne 46, Hazel Green 14

Gadsden City 53, Mae Jemison 0

Gardendale 34, Minor 14

Hartselle 45, Athens 21

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 47, Bessemer City 16

Homewood 31, Chilton County 10

Hueytown 32, McAdory 27

Jackson-Olin 14, Woodlawn 12

Mountain Brook 35, Parker 6

Muscle Shoals 42, Decatur 28

Northridge 55, Central-Tuscaloosa 0

Paul Bryant 23, Brookwood 18

Pelham 30, Benjamin Russell 20

Pike Road 40, Russell County 7

Saraland 48, Baldwin County 7

Shades Valley 35, Pell City 29

Sidney Lanier 41, Stanhope Elmore 17

Spanish Fort 33, McGill-Toolen Catholic 24

St. Paul’s Episcopal 38, Robertsdale 14

Theodore 35, Blount 0

CLASS 5A

Arab 56, Boaz 17

Beauregard 31, Elmore County 20

Carroll 42, Hedland 8

Central, Clay County 48, Sylacauga 7

Charles Henderson 34, Eufaula 7

Demopolis 68, Jemison 22

Douglas 48, Crossville 14

East Limestone 54, Lawrence County 13

Fairview 55, Brewer 13

Faith Academy 41, Pike Liberal Arts 0

Gulf Shores 49, Elberta 3

Hayden 41, Wenonah 21

Jasper 57, Carver-Birmingham 20

Leeds 23, Alexandria 7

Lincoln 34, Springville 31

Marbury 35, Holtville 12

Moody 42, St. Clair County 14

Pleasant Grove 35, Fairfield 0

Ramsay 56, John Carroll Catholic 7

Rehobeth 42, Greenville 7

Scottsboro 25, Sardis 0

Selma 29, Shelby County 0

Tallassee 25, Valley 7

UMS-Wright 42, B.C. Rain 7

Vigor 22, LeFlore 6

West Point 21, Ardmore 0

Williamson 20, Citronelle 0

CLASS 4A

American Christian 27, West Blocton 12

Andalusia 49, Slocomb 0

Bibb County 46, Montevallo 0

Brooks 24, Rogers 21

B.T. Washington 36, Montgomery Academy 21

Cherokee County 60, Fultondale 0

Cleburne County 48, White Plains 13

Corner 20, Oak Grove 12

Deshler 45, Central-Florence 21

Dora 40, Hamilton 8

Etowah 48, Hanceville 7

Geneva 35, Dale County 7

Good Hope 20, Ashville 7

Hale County 21, Dallas County 12

Haleyville 46, Curry 6

Handley 48, Talladega 3

Jackson 55, Satsuma 0

Jacksonville 31, Munford 13

Montgomery Catholic 64, Bullock County 0

Northside 20, Cordova 19

Orange Beach 35, Bayside Academy 29

Priceville 41, North Jackson 14

Randolph 55, DAR 0

Sipsey Valley 37, Holt 6

St. John Paul II Catholic 27, New Hope 20

St. Michael Catholic 49, Wilcox Central 6

T.R. Miller 39, Escambia County 0

Westminster Christian 70, Madison County 42

West Morgan 34, West Limestone 3

Wilson 33, East Lawrence 21

CLASS 3A

Alabama Christian 40, Prattville Christian 7

Beulah 29, Childersburg 26

Clements 46, Elkmont 18

Colbert County 28, Colbert Heights 12

Danville 49, Asbury 6

Excel 21, Thomasville 20

Geraldine 16, Westbrook Christian 13

Gordo 35, Fayette County 0

Hillcrest-Evergreen 44, Monroe County 16

Houston Academy 52, Northside Methodist 0

J.B. Pennington 55, Brindlee Mountain 0

Madison Academy 49, Vinemont 7

Mars Hill Bible 56, Phil Campbell 0

Midfield 34, Tarrant 14

Mobile Christian 34, Cottage Hill Christian 14

Ohatchee 21, Hokes Bluff 7

Opp 33, Daleville 7

Piedmont 45, Glencoe 10

Pike County 21, Providence Christian 7

Plainview 33, Sylvania 30

Randolph County 41, Walter Wellborn 14

Saint James 37, Trinity Presbyterian 21

Saks 56, Weaver 6

Southside-Selma 52, Greensboro 30

Straughn 56, New Brockton 7

Winfield 62, Carbon Hill 0

W.S. Neal 13, Flomaton 12

CLASS 2A

Aliceville 52, Cold Springs 8

Ariton 49, Abbeville 0

B.B. Comer 44, Thorsby 16

Chickasaw 28, Fruitdale 22

Clarke County 20, JU Blacksher 0

Cleveland 36, Gaston 6

Collinsville 41, Ider 12

Falkville 28, Red Bay 6

Fayetteville 14, Central, Coosa 8

Francis Marion 38, Washington County 32

Fyffe 70, Sand Rock 14

Geneva County 28, Zion Chapel 12

GW Long 35, Cottonwood 28

Hatton 60, Sheffield 34

Highland Home 36, Barbour County 14

Isabella 34, Ranburne 7

Lamar County 21, Sulligent 20

Lanett 45, LaFayette 8

Lexington 52, Tanner 20

Luverne 28, Goshen 21

Pisgah 41, North Sand Mountain 14

Reeltown 48, Horseshoe Bend 9

Southeastern 14, Locust Fork 12

Spring Garden 28, Pleasant Valley 14

Tuscaloosa Academy 34, Winston County 8

Vincent 39, Woodland 0

West End 49, Holly Pond 26

Whitesburg Christian 36, Section 24

Wicksburg 48, Samson 10

CLASS 1A

Alabama School/Deaf 50, Florida School/Deaf 22 (Saturday)

Central-Hayneville 40, Notasulga 0

Cherokee 34, Vina 8

Coosa Christian 41, Cedar Bluff 14

Decatur Heritage 49, Woodville 8

Donoho 48, Talladega County Central 14

Elba 62, Georgiana 28

Florala 73, McKenzie 38

Hackleburg 50, Phillips 34

Houston County 42, Pleasant Home 21

Hubbertville 41, Berry 8

Kinston 35, Red Level 0

Leroy 54, Southern Choctaw 6

Loachapoka 22, Autaugaville 18

Lynn 45, Brilliant 6

Maplesville 51, Billingsley 14

Marion County 38, Sumiton Christian 7

McIntosh 24, Choctaw County 7

Meek 63, Shoals Christian 0

Millry 1, J.F. Shields 0, forfeit

Pickens County 60, Holy Spirit 0

Ragland 38, Winterboro 8

R.C. Hatch 30, Marengo 6

Sweet Water 45, Keith 0

University Charter School 62, A.L. Johnson 28

Valley Head 34, Appalachian 28

Verbena 40, Calhoun 0

Wadley 47, Victory Christian 0

