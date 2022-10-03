CLASS 7A

Austin 22, Grissom 0

Florence 38, Bob Jones 35

Hoover 40, Oak Mountain 0

Huntsville 34, Albertville 7

James Clemens 41, Sparkman 17

JThompson 14, Hewitt-Trussville 12

Tuscaloosa County 38, Spain Park 28

Vestavia Hills 52, Chelsea 10

CLASS 6A

Buckhorn 58, Mae Jemison 12

Cullman 35, Athens 23

Decatur 65, Columbia 0

Fort Payne 56, Lee-Huntsville 12

Gadsden City 37, Hazel Green 7

Hartselle 29, Muscle Shoals 26

Minor 56, Mortimer Jordan 20

CLASS 5A

Russellville 58, Brewer 0

Scottsboro 17, Guntersville 14

UMS-Wright 34, Elberta 13

West Point 21, Lawrence County

7

CLASS 4A

Deshler 21, West Morgan 6

Fairview 42, Ardmore 12

Good Hope 26, Hanceville 20

New Hope 14, North Jackson 0

Priceville 55, St. John Paul II

Catholic 10

Rogers 41, Central-Florence 21

St. Michael Catholic 49, Orange

Beach 41

West Limestone 34, Wilson 26

Westminster 53, DAR 7

CLASS 3A

Colbert Heights 28, Elkmont 8

Gordo 56, Carbon Hill 14

J.B. Pennington 41, Vinemont 6

Lauderdale County 36, Phil

Campbell 12

Madison Academy 56, Asbury 0

Mars Hill Bible 35, Colbert

County 0

Piedmont 34, Westbrook Chris

tian 0

Winfield 43, Tarrant 0

CLASS 2A

Aliceville 48, Lamar County 21

Fyffe 61, Collinsville 0

Hatton 50, Tanner 13

Highland Home 41, Luverne 14

J.U. Blacksher 47, McKenzie 24

Pike Liberal Arts 32, Danville 0

Pisgah 41, Whitesburg Christian

7

Red Bay 54, Tharptown 14

Sheffield 54, Cherokee 6

CLASS 1A

Appalachian 16, Decatur Heri

tage 12

Donoho 28, Winterboro 20

Hackleburg 46, Waterloo 16

Linden 28, Sweet Water 7

Lynn 21, Pickens County 20

Maplesville 36, Autaugaville 0

Marion County 22, Clements 16

McIntosh 14, Fruitdale 0

Meek 44, Addison 24

Phillips 46, Vina 0

Ragland 46, Victory Christian 7

R.C. Hatch 54, University Char

ter School 28

Updates on Athens-Limestone County schools and north Alabama schools will be provided in The News Courier.

