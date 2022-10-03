CLASS 7A
Austin 22, Grissom 0
Florence 38, Bob Jones 35
Hoover 40, Oak Mountain 0
Huntsville 34, Albertville 7
James Clemens 41, Sparkman 17
JThompson 14, Hewitt-Trussville 12
Tuscaloosa County 38, Spain Park 28
Vestavia Hills 52, Chelsea 10
CLASS 6A
Buckhorn 58, Mae Jemison 12
Cullman 35, Athens 23
Decatur 65, Columbia 0
Fort Payne 56, Lee-Huntsville 12
Gadsden City 37, Hazel Green 7
Hartselle 29, Muscle Shoals 26
Minor 56, Mortimer Jordan 20
CLASS 5A
Russellville 58, Brewer 0
Scottsboro 17, Guntersville 14
UMS-Wright 34, Elberta 13
West Point 21, Lawrence County
7
CLASS 4A
Deshler 21, West Morgan 6
Fairview 42, Ardmore 12
Good Hope 26, Hanceville 20
New Hope 14, North Jackson 0
Priceville 55, St. John Paul II
Catholic 10
Rogers 41, Central-Florence 21
St. Michael Catholic 49, Orange
Beach 41
West Limestone 34, Wilson 26
Westminster 53, DAR 7
CLASS 3A
Colbert Heights 28, Elkmont 8
Gordo 56, Carbon Hill 14
J.B. Pennington 41, Vinemont 6
Lauderdale County 36, Phil
Campbell 12
Madison Academy 56, Asbury 0
Mars Hill Bible 35, Colbert
County 0
Piedmont 34, Westbrook Chris
tian 0
Winfield 43, Tarrant 0
CLASS 2A
Aliceville 48, Lamar County 21
Fyffe 61, Collinsville 0
Hatton 50, Tanner 13
Highland Home 41, Luverne 14
J.U. Blacksher 47, McKenzie 24
Pike Liberal Arts 32, Danville 0
Pisgah 41, Whitesburg Christian
7
Red Bay 54, Tharptown 14
Sheffield 54, Cherokee 6
CLASS 1A
Appalachian 16, Decatur Heri
tage 12
Donoho 28, Winterboro 20
Hackleburg 46, Waterloo 16
Linden 28, Sweet Water 7
Lynn 21, Pickens County 20
Maplesville 36, Autaugaville 0
Marion County 22, Clements 16
McIntosh 14, Fruitdale 0
Meek 44, Addison 24
Phillips 46, Vina 0
Ragland 46, Victory Christian 7
R.C. Hatch 54, University Char
ter School 28
Updates on Athens-Limestone County schools and north Alabama schools will be provided in The News Courier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.