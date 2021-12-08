Limestone County was in a full-court press on Tuesday night, with seven teams in action, each taking on an opponent from outside the county. Ardmore and Tanner were both off.
Scores across the county:
Athens High School took on the Florence Falcons at home in the boys and girls matchups. For the boys, the final score was 51 to 27 in Florence’s favor. For the girls, the final score went Athens’ way, as the Lady Eagles defeated the Lady Falcons 53 to 37.
Athens Bible School hosted Oakwood Academy Tuesday night. The boys matchup resulted in an Oakwood victory 63 to 45. For the girls matchup, the Lady Trojans were victorious by a final score of 47 to 18. Molly Chumbley scored 17 points to go along with nine assists, seven rebounds and four steals.
The Clements Colts boys and girls took on Whitesburg Christian Academy in a road matchup. The boys were successful in a tight contest, with a final score of 48 to 47. Dylan Patrick scored 22 in the game. The Colts are an undefeated 12-0 on the season. The Lady Colts won 42 to 18 to improve to 9-4 on the season.
Elkmont traveled to Lauderdale County Tuesday night. The boys matchup resulted in a final score of 61 to 38 in Lauderdale’s favor. For the girls, the final score was 76 to 24 in favor of Lauderdale. The Elkmont boys are 6-5 on the year and the girls are 8-5.
Lindsay Lane traveled to face off with St. John Paul II. The boys final score was 66 to 28 in favor of JPII. The girls final score was 51 to 35 in favor of JPII as well.
East Limestone took on Lee at home on Tuesday. For the boys matchup, Lee was victorious by a final score of 72 to 45. The girls matchup’s final score was 55 to 42 in favor of Lee. Taylor Farrar scored 26 points in the competition and Molly Thompson had 12 rebounds.
West Limestone and Brooks squared off from Brooks. The Brooks boys team was victorious by a final score of 49 to 33. The girls game featured a single-digit contest, with Brooks winning 57 to 51.
Limestone basketball is off Wednesday.
