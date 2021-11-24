Scores from Limestone County from Tuesday, Nov. 23:
The Clements boys continue their hot run of play, staying undefeated after a close win versus an Athens Bible team that would not go away. Final score, 62 to 55. The Lady Colts were also victorious, by a score of 50 to 45. Jenny Trent lit it up with 30 points.
East Limestone fell to Hazel Green 70 to 50 in the boys game. The girls lost to Fairview with a final score of 49 to 42 in a close game.
West Limestone, facing Priceville in the boys matchup, lost by a score of 41 to 28. The girls won handily over Section, final score 53-36.
The Lindsay Lane Lions boys team fell to North Sand Mountain 76 to 50. The girls also lost to North Sand Mountain 60 to 35.
The Athens Bible girls faced off against the Ardmore girls. Ardmore was victorious by a score of 66 to 28.
The Ardmore boys lost to Lexington by a final score of 57 to 45.
For Elkmont, the boys lost to Sheffield in a closely-contested ball game with a final score of 56 to 51. The girls lost to Lincoln County, 77 to 41.
