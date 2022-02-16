Limestone County will have four teams playing in the Regional semifinals of the Alabama state basketball tournament, beginning on Thursday, Feb. 17.
Here are scores from the sub-regional rounds for the boys and girls teams.
Athens
The Athens High girls basketball team took on Scottsboro on Feb. 14 in an away game in the Northwest Regional. The final score was 51 to 45 in favor of the Lady Eagles. They now take on Mortimer Jordan on Feb. 18.
East Limestone
The East Limestone girls basketball team took on Lawrence County on Feb. 14 in an away game in the Northwest Regional. The final score was 54 to 42 in favor of Lawrence County.
Lindsay Lane
The Lindsay Lane girls basketball team took on Skyline on Feb. 14 in an away game in the Northeast Regional. The final score was in favor of Skyline, 76 to 27.
West Limestone
The West Limestone girls basketball team took on Deshler on Feb. 14 in an away game in the Northwest Regional. The final score was in favor of Deshler, with a final of 71 to 17.
Elkmont
The Elkmont girls took on Phil Campbell on Feb. 14 in an away game in the Northwest Regional. The final score was in favor of Elkmont, winning 39 to 37. Ella Beddingfield scored nine points in the game.
They move on to take on Carbon Hill on Feb. 17.
Tanner
For the girls game, Tanner took on Mars Hill Bible out of Florence in a home game on Feb. 14 in the Northwest Regional.
The Lady Rattlers won the game by a final score of 54 to 44. Shauna Fletcher had 23 points and Aubrey Oliver had 16 points.
They now move on to face Sulligent in the regional matchup on Feb. 18 with an unofficial start time of 3 p.m.
There are also a couple boys teams remaining in the tournament, who squared off on Feb. 15 vs. their opponents.
Clements
The Clements boys basketball team took on Danville on Feb. 15 in an away game in the Northwest Regional. They won the game by a final score of 57 to 48. Dylan Patrick scored 32 points in the game. Clements moves on to face Winfield on Feb. 17.
Tanner
Tanner took on Sheffield in a home game on Feb. 15 in the Northwest Regional. Sheffield would end up winning the game, with a final score of 61 to 38.
Bracket updates, times and more will be provided on the girls and boys basketball games as regionals at Wallace State in Hanceville begin on Thursday, Feb. 17.
