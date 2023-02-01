Athens isn’t rebuilding this season after their state title run in 2022 – they are reloading.
The 6A state champion Golden Eagles may have lost talent and leadership from a loaded senior class last season, but don’t expect them to skip a beat, as the younger talent from last season and current senior leadership look to carry the mantle.
Last year’s group went on a scorching run in the postseason to make it to the state title game versus Helena, where they would win the first two games of a 3-game series.
However, last year is over, and it is now up to this group to make their own mark on Athens softball, which is looking to turn into a perennial powerhouse.
Head coach Travis Barnes understands they have the targets on their backs this season.
“We don’t try to hide behind it: We are state champions until someone else wins it,” Barnes said. “Last year, we were hunting for that. This year, they know they are going to be hunted. To use the Kirby Smart reference for Georgia is that we are still hunting for that (championship) because this is a whole new group from last year.”
Barnes, is looking forward to what this group can prove on the diamond.
“Our JV group last year was 19-1,” Barnes said. “We have 6 seniors this year and we have 4 who were on the state championship team. 2 were on JV, but they have that experience.”
Barnes is not expecting a drop in the pitching performance, but will simply be a different formula for the same success.
Last year, Barnes made sure not to burn his top pitchers before tournament time.
This season, it will be much of the same, but with more of a “committee” driving the victories behind the mound, rather than just a couple dominant arms.
While there are aspects of the team Coach Barnes says have yet to come to fruition, it is also only February 1, with plenty of time to get the team ready for when it matters most. Barnes says he is “happy” to have facets of the team that need coaching.
