East Limestone’s 2022 was anything but normal.
After head coach Clint Woodfin took the job in the middle of the summer under unusual circumstances, the team did not start off well, as a combination of injuries and short time to prepare under Woodfin led to a 1-5 record to start the season.
This was capped with a loss to rival West Limestone. However, that loss would be their last of the regular season, as the Indians would rally off four straight victories and reach the playoffs.
Woodfin said the bye week following West Limestone was one of two pivotal moments he will remember this season, with the other one being a key road victory.
“I feel like the West Point game was our turning point of our season. It was our first road win. I felt like that we had special teams blunders right at the beginning of that game, down 13-0 and our kids fought back to stay in the race to get in the playoffs,” Woodfin said. “The second one is the off week for West Limestone. Our kids regrouped after that loss. We had a team meeting to talk about some things we liked and didn’t like. Our players had a huge voice in where we needed to go. That was the beginning of us developing as a team.”
East Limestone’s season finished up with a loss on the road in the first round of the 5A state playoffs to Arab.
While the season may be over, it was not without its fair share of big moments and memories.
Such as in their second game against Central-Florence, which both teams would need every second of the game to determine the winner, as East Limestone would prevail 35-32 in a back-and-forth contest with a team that would make the playoffs in 4A.
Their aforementioned win versus West Point on the road was massive, as it set up a date with Limestone counterpart Ardmore to determine a spot for the playoffs, in which the Indians would win 49-22.
Getting to the playoffs in such unorthodox fashion was only made possibile due to the attitude of the players and leadership of the seniors, says Woodfin.
“To go 1-5 and you’re looking at that situation like ‘alright, we got to regroup,’” Woodfin said. “Going back to our guys, we talked about all year how we have to go 1-0 (each week). Going from 1-5 to facing Lawrence County and then West Point...I truly think our guys took it one game at a time. Just from there, we gained a little bit of momentum and a little bit of confidence.”
Now, East Limestone enters the offseason in the first full offseason of Woodfin’s tenure with the team.
This will allow for him to get his players in the weight room, form continued bonds with returning players and take the time to make adjustments based on his personnel.
Having a full offseason is something Woodfin plans to take advantage of.
“I am excited to get an offseason where we can begin our strength and speed development, installing our schemes a lot quicker and start developing our kids, also develop leadership,” he said.
