The AP preseason polls are out, and the SEC once again finds itself at the forefront of the conversation.
Multiple schools in the Southeastern Conference find themselves in the Top 25 and multiple schools find themselves with championship aspirations.
Here is a look at each of those teams, along with others who strike interest after another offseason lined with big stories.
1. Alabama
For those who care, Alabama continues to extend their streak of being No. 1 at some point during the season. However, preseason polls have generally meant very little other than positioning out the gate.
That being said, the No. 1 spot is justified, with the Heisman winner Bryce Young returning and Heisman hopeful Will Anderson also returning. It was an easy decision, regardless of how the championship game went.
2. Ohio State
While Bama has the best returning quarterback in the country, Ohio State may have the best offense in the country. The Buckeyes are bringing back electric quarterback C.J. Stroud as well as receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who may have been the best receiver in the country by the end of last season.
However, Ohio State is always predicted very high in the polls, but did not make the CFP last year due to their loss to Michigan the final regular season game of the year.
They still won the Rose Bowl in what most fanbases would consider a successful season.
3. Georgia
The national champion Georgia Bulldogs begin at the No. 3 slot largely due to the mass exodus of talented players they lost to the NFL draft.
However, if anyone can reload like Nick Saban can reload, it appears to be the Bulldogs and Kirby Smart.
While Stetson Bennett proved he was good enough to win a national title, the real question is if he is good enough to win a national title with a reloaded team.
4. Clemson
People seem to be hopping off the bandwagon pretty quickly for the Tigers, who are only a season removed from participating in the national title game themselves.
They may have underachieved and underwhelmed in 2021, but writing them off too quickly would be short-sighted, as they still recruit at a high level.
Expect to see returning starter D.J. Uiagalelei make a leap in 2022 at quarterback for the Tigers.
6. Texas A&M
The Aggies made a leap of their own in 2021 by toppling Alabama, with coach Jimbo Fisher becoming the first Saban assistant to be successful over the coach of the Tide.
Then, they got the top recruiting class in the country.
Now, it is time for them to make the next step and make a trip to the SEC title game.
9. Oklahoma
The soon-to-be SEC member had a tumultuous offseason with the departure of coach Lincoln Riley to USC, the players who followed him – including the QB – and the recent departure of former assistant coach Cale Gundy.
Do not expect the Sooners to miss a beat, as new coach Brett Venables will get them trending in the right direction once again, as they are still the premier Big 12 team year-in and year-out.
14. Southern Cal
USC’s new head coach Lincoln Riley brought along former Sooner QB Caleb Williams along with him to lead the Trojans offense.
Along with Riley and Williams comes wide receiver of the year for 2021 Jordan Addison by way of Pittsburgh.
How good the Trojans will be from the start will be one of the more interesting storylines to follow this season.
19. Arkansas
The Hogs are looking to keep moving in the right direction, as they continue to buy into what coach Sam Pittman has envisioned.
They are returning their QB in K.J. Jefferson and are the continued beneficiaries of the transfer portal, getting players such as former Alabama linebacker Drew Sanders.
20. Kentucky
Another coach that continues to solidify his own place in the SEC is coach Stoops with the Wildcats.
Competing in the SEC East, anything can happen. While mighty Georgia is certainly the favorite, the spot for second-best is very much up for grabs between them, the Tennessee Volunteers, the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Florida Gators.
21. Ole Miss
Another year of Lane Kiffin means another year of must-see T.V. and high-fluing offense.
The departure of former Rebels QB Matt Corral will be one of the main storylines to watch, as the battle for the spot features former USC quarterback Jaxson Dart.
For the Rebels, they would like to continue their success and make another NY6 Bowl, losing to Baylor in last year’s Sugar Bowl.
Auburn finds themselves outside the Top 25 after a tumultuous offseason of their own, with starting QB Bo Nix leaving for Oregon and head coach Bryan Harsin the victim of an attempted coup.
LSU starts outside the Top 25, despite the hiring of Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly to be head coach.
Miss State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Florida could also surprise some people this season and make it into the polls.
