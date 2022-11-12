Here are scores from across the state for the second round of the Alabama high school football playoffs.

AHSAA 2022 FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

Second-Round Results

CLASS 1A

Leroy (10-1) 33, Maplesville (8-4) 8

Brantley (10-2) 41, Linden (9-2) 20

Sweet Water (9-2) 27, Elba (11-1) 20

Millry (11-1) 62, Loachapoka (9-2) 12

Pickens County (9-3) 44, Meek (11-1) 36

Marion County (9-3) 27, Valley Head (10-2) 6

Coosa Christian (8-4) 31, Spring Garden (10-2) 28

Lynn (11-1) 41, Addison (9-3) 14

CLASS 2A

B.B. Comer (10-2) 22, Wicksburg (6-6) 14

Reeltown (10-1) 55, G.W. Long (8-4) 0

Highland Home (11-1) 44, Ariton (10-2) 28

Clarke County (7-5) 43, Vincent (10-2) 28

Tuscaloosa Academy (10-2) 23, Lexington (9-3) 20

Fyffe (12-0) 35, Winston County (7-5) 6

Pisgah (10-2) 48, Southeastern (9-2) 28

Aliceville (11-1) 38, Falkville (7-5) 21

CLASS 3A

Thomasville (9-3) 15, Dadeville (10-1) 14

Saint James (10-2) 42, W.S. Neal (7-5) 21

Mobile Christian (5-7) 27, Trinity Presbyterian (9-3) 13

Pike County (9-3) 41, Alabama Christian (8-4) 39

Geraldine (8-4) 17, Mars Hill Bible (10-2) 14

Sylvania (9-3) 48, Madison Academy (9-3) 45

Piedmont (10-2) 42, Colbert County (7-5) 20

Gordo (11-1) 44, Lauderdale County (7-5) 14

CLASS 4A

Anniston (11-0) 38, Booker T. Washington (6-6) 20

Andalusia (11-1) 31, American Christian (9-3) 7

Montgomery Catholic (12-0) 44, Jacksonville (8-4) 27

Handley (11-1) 27, T.R. Miller (10-2) 14

Oneonta (10-1) 34, Priceville (11-1) 20

Deshler (12-0) 36, Etowah (8-4) 33

Cherokee County (10-2) 42, West Morgan (10-2) 28

Randolph (10-2) 47, Dora (8-4) 37

CLASS 5A

Gulf Shores (11-1) 27, Central, Clay County (9-3) 21

Faith Academy (10-2) 36, Demopolis (10-2) 15

Charles Henderson (10-1) 34, Tallassee (7-5) 7

UMS-Wright (12-0) 48, Beauregard (10-2) 30

Pleasant Grove (10-1) 37, Russellville (7-5) 14

Arab (11-1) 42, Moody (10-2) 20

Leeds (10-1) 34, Scottsboro (7-5) 10

Ramsay (10-2) 45, Guntersville (9-3) 9

CLASS 6A

Saraland (11-1) 56, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (11-1) 31

Homewood (10-2) 24, Pike Road (7-5) 21

St. Paul’s Episcopal (7-5) 38, Pelham (6-6) 7

Theodore (12-0) 29, Hueytown (8-4) 18

Mountain Brook (10-2) 37, Gadsden City (7-5) 6

Hartselle (12-0) 36, Center Point (9-2) 27

Muscle Shoals (10-1) 31, Parker (7-5) 7

Gardendale (9-3) 31, Decatur (9-3) 7

CLASS 7A

Auburn (11-1) 48, Dothan (8-4) 20

Central-Phenix City (10-2) 45, Enterprise (8-4) 14

Hoover (11-1) 28, Hewitt-Trussville (8-4) 11

Thompson (9-3) 21, Vestavia Hills (7-5) 12

