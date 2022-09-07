Shauna Fletcher signed a scholarship to continue her basketball career at the University of Alabama in Huntsville before the start of her senior high school season.
She chose UAH in what she called a “long” process where she thoughtfully made her decision.
“I went through a process that was a little different than other people,” she said. “It was a very hard decision, but I am happy with my decision.”
Fletcher said the moment she stepped on campus it felt like “home away from home.”
“The coaches were great and were very welcoming,” she said.
Before she joins the Chargers, she sets goals for herself and her high school team as she approaches her final year of dominance in the county on the court.
Speaking of her dominance, there is not too much left for her to accomplish individually on the court. She has been the focal point of her team for years now, and has decided to improve her game in other ways.
For starters, she wants to be remembered as a good team player. She wants to be a teammate others can rely on and a leader by her actions.
This is something that set her apart in her AAU career as well.
According to Fletcher, the competition can be fierce, but one way to separate herself from others was her ability to be a team player, something scouts take notice of, according to her.
“This summer was a breakout year for me,” Fletcher said. “I wanted to be a team player. It helps with recruiting. Everybody is good, so you have to find your role. I made sure to dive for every ball.”
This willingness to be a team player during a breakout summer has yielded an opportunity to play at the next level, as UAH has taken notice of not only her talent, but her character.
For her senior year, she wants to win a blue map, and she has moved from Tanner High School to East Limestone High School this season.
While wins and losses certainly matter, being there for her team matters more.
“I want to make sure my team is my family,” she said.
“Winning is important, but your sister having your back is more important. The goal is getting that map.”
Updates on her senior season, as well as women’s basketball throughout the county, will be provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.