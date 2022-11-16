Former Tanner basketball player and current East Limestone star Shauna Fletcher made her commitment to the UAH Chargers official, when she hosted her signing day on Tuesday, November 15.
Her parents and brother were on hand to watch the signing, along with many of her friends, teammates and coaches of past and present.
“It is a real blessing, and I am really glad it has all come down to (this day),” Fletcher said.
Fletcher has only been with the East Limestone girls basketball team for a few months now, but she feels she has been welcomed into the family.
“Coming here, I just had to get used to it,” Fletcher said. “I just want them to know they can be in the same position as well.”
She also brought up her East teammates during her speech.
“I just want to thank you all, because I have only been here for a short time, and I have made memories with each of you today,” Fletcher said.
Despite the short time together, East’s head coach Jessica Thompson says Fletcher has already left a big impact on the program.
“Her parents are great people, and they have really instilled some great values in her,” Thompson said. “She makes an impact off the court with just the type of person she is.”
While her current coach in Thompson was there, other coaches were there as well, such as AAU coaches, training coaches and former high school coaches.
Her longtime coach at Tanner, Jordan Paul, made it a point of emphasis to be at the signing day, with kind words to say about Fletcher.
“The thing I love most about Shauna is she was always about the work,” Paul said. “Everything she did, she did it at the very best, and made it so easy to coach her. We knew the work she was putting in was going to pay off; we knew she was going to be signing, it was just a matter of where.”
Fletcher, who committed to the University of Alabama in Huntsville women’s basketball program in the summer, would put ink to paper with her mother, father and brother by her side.
Both parents reiterated how proud they were of Fletcher, with a large emphasis on the importance of understanding the “student” in “student-athlete” comes first.
Paul says Fletcher works just as hard in the classroom as she does on the court.
Congratulations to the Fletcher family for their big day.
