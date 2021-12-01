A member of the Athens Middle School cheer team participated in the Varsity Spirit All-American tour established for top competitors.
Congratulations to IveyLynn Maples-Shackelford on being one of more than 500 cheerleaders from across the country that represented the 2021 Varsity Spirit Cheer Squad.
She participated in a one-of-a-kind performance during Thanksgiving week in the 2021 UCA All-American Cheerleading Varsity Spirit Thanksgiving Tour throughout the Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Fla.
The individuals invited to perform are part of a select group of cheerleaders chosen as All-Americans during Varsity Spirit summer camps across the country. All-Americans are selected via tryout based on superior cheerleading skills at camps operated by the Universal Cheerleader Association (UCA).
The top 10% of cheerleaders from Varsity Spirit camp earn the chance to march in a holiday parade such as this.
IveyLynn is proud to represent Athens Middle School, where she is currently an eighth grade AMS competition cheerleader enrolled in all honors course with an “A” average and serves as the AMS Student Council Co-President.
